Estate Bequest to Losner Park for $100,000 Accepted
Homestead City Council met Wednesday October 19 in regular session.
The estate of the late Bill Losner, community benefactor and banker, donated $100,000 for the improvements in Losner Park named for his family.
Council’s major business was applications submitted by Lennar Homes for creation of two separate community development districts (CDDs), each accompanied by special taxing districts (STDs).
The first CDD, “Los Cayos,” is for 231 townhomes on 26.4 acres located south of the turnpike and east of the Outlet Mall.
The second CDD, called Parker Pointe, is for a community of 371 units on 41.8 acres omprised of townhomes and single family homes. Parker Pointe is located north of Mowry Drive, south of the C103 canal, and west of Farm Life School Road.
CDDs and STDs also must be approved by Miami Dade County where these applications were filed simultaneously.
City staff analysis termed the CDD applications as ‘providing a reasonable alternative to financing, construction, delivery and long-term operation and management of basic infrastructure.’
Examples of infrastructure here could include water and sewer facilities, road improvements, parks, entry features, public parking, open spaces, surface water management, and general landscaping.
CDDs are able to issue tax-exempt long-term bonds for some facilities.
A CDD is allowed to spread costs over the life of the bond (traditionally thirty years) instead of being included in the initial sales price of the new home. In other words, the homeowner only pays infrastructure costs for the years they are in the home.
Counsel listed several legal advantages to a CDD rather than a Homeowners Association, such as ability to issue bonds and enjoy sovereign immunity as an organization.
City staff explained the purpose of STDs as infrastructure and special services funded through non-ad valorem assessment (property taxes). Examples of usual services paid by an STD are street lighting, security, maintenance, recreational amenities, and capital improvements.
Counsel for the developer said a CDD made for more affordable home sales. The CDD provides for a five member Board of Supervisors with two year terms. A developer cedes control to community homeowners when it owns less than fifty percent of the development.
Lennar’s spokesman said there should be a complete transition to resident homeowner control within six years.
State law requires robust disclosures to homeowners who buy properties under CDD and STD control.
Counsel estimated individual homeowner fees at $200 per month, for debt service, administrative costs, and capital assessments. A buyer has the option of making a balloon payment to cover thirty years of fees; for Los Cayos, the price is $37,964 (or about $60,000 if financed over thirty years).
Asked by Council, the attorney for Lennar estimated cost of Los Cayos townhomes to run from the low to mid- $400,000 price point.
Council approved both CDDs and both STDs by a vote of six to one, Roth voting no on all four.
A food truck pilot program drafted by City attorneys based on Council discussion was presented on first reading.
Councilmember Julio Guzman applauded the draft as something the community was asking for over ten years.
Councilmember Larry Roth was concerned the municipality cannot verify status with the state or check business licenses for food trucks to operate.
City Attorney White said the City could not prohibit such operations but has the ability to say where they are located.
A process was set up for a zoning verification certificate as a way of checking compliance with mobile food trucks regulations.
“We tried to streamline this and make it as basic as possible,” he said.
Mayor Steve Losner was concerned about the competition with bricks and mortar businesses from ‘mobile food dispensing vehicles.’
Council voted six to one to advance the proposed ordinance, Losner voting no.
Florida City Gas Company brought its proposed ordinance back for final consideration of a Homestead gas franchise. The thirty year franchise would operate with the company paying the City six percent of its gross revenues to operate. Council approved the project.
A contract with FIU’s College of Medicine was approved for expenditure of Homestead’s $500,000 state grant for breast cancer screening for uninsured woman over age forty. Council urged inclusion of a local provider, “the Pinks”, with a proven ability to reach women in the minority community for these services.
An $800,000 Department of Justice grant provided, over three years, to reduce gun violence was approved unanimously. The use of the program initiatives led to a significant reduction in violent deaths in U.S. communities.
A comprehensive crime analysis done semi-annually showed less than one percent of the population was responsible for 29 percent of homicides.
The City Attorney reported on a new draft of billboard and off-premise signs ordinance. A City program along the turnpike corridor would be tried first, considering state and county requirements, before Council’s conversation of new rules in commercial and industrial areas. The program would be tied to non-tax assessment revenues under the oversight of Councilmember Erica Avila.
During public comments, Albert Milo, the president of Related Urban Development Group that proposed to redevelop the old city hall site, addressed Council. He requested a date to talk to Council about the project. The City wanted its consultant on the project to be involved in the discussion. Mayor Losner, with reference to Councilmember schedules, selected November 1 at 6 pm for a special call meeting on the status of the old city hall with the principals and City Council.
The Mayor asked the City Manager for a report on the $4 million of City overtime from last year’s budget. The Manager agreed to engage a citywide analysis on the issue with consultants already on payroll and present that to Council soon.
Mayor Losner also asked the Manager to engage a moderator for a visioning session with Council members in mid-December to consider planning decisions on the Krome corridor, ‘Midtown’ businesses, the newly defined CRA area, City branding, and a more refined vision of ‘what we want to look like’.
As a final point before adjournment, the Mayor asked Council members to begin their input on the legislative agenda for 2023 rather than wait for the last minute.
