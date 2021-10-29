Homestead City Council narrowly approved a 231-unit townhouse development bounded by the Turnpike to the north, east of the Outlet Mall. The site plan and plat were approved by a vote of four to three.
The property was rezoned for 205 townhomes in 2008 but that development plan expired. The 25.7 acre parcel is designated Medium Density Residential.
The Planning and Zoning Board and City staff recommended denial of the application.
Council was nearly unanimous in praise of the community services offered as part of the planned neighborhood. “Keys Lake” would feature an internal clubhouse with large pool, a dog park, basketball court, and a full-sized private soccer field.
The applicants said the townhomes would be of a ‘clean and modern design’, with impact glass windows, and built according to Florida ‘green building’ standards.
“You knocked it out of the ballpark with the amenities,” said Councilmember Patricia Fairclough-Staggers.
Councilmember Erica Avila said, “By removing the lake, you came back with some real recreation for the neighborhood that’s pretty unique. I appreciate a developer coming to the table willing to invest infrastructure.”
The development was redesigned without an originally-planned central lake because it could not be used as a community amenity, according to Councilmember Larry Roth. Development Services Director Joseph Corradino agreed retention ponds were no longer required and no longer counted as a recreational feature.
Council unanimously approved a variance request from the Code requirement of a forty square foot storage area with exterior access replacing a garage. The developer proposed an “elevated storage solution” in the space instead.
Lobbying for the application, former mayor Steve Shiver said “density is not the death knell of a community if it’s done right. With larger than normal lots, the density is less than nine units per acre where it’s ten and twelve other places in the DRI. You’re allowed ten units per acre with the Code bonuses.”
Councilmember Fairclough-Staggers was concerned with traffic due to density. “How do you plan to resolve increased traffic?” she asked.
Shiver said planners are required to use the County model. “You’re not allowed by law to include changes coming in for the traffic study,” he said.
In response to Councilmember Roth’s questions, Shiver said the traffic study shows cars headed north along North Canal, Farm Life School, and Campbell Drive to the turnpike. The developer agreed to fund a right-turn dedicated lane on Palm Drive to assist the logical traffic flow toward Florida City’s US1 turnpike entrance.
This development application announced the intended use of both a Special Taxing District and creation of a Community Development District (CDD) for maintenance costs.
The City Attorney said the City must approve the CDD application before it goes to the County. The special taxing district is dormant unless the CDD fails. The County now requires the City to accept responsibility for the special taxing district also. Those two decisions are scheduled for the Council’s November meeting.
Councilmember Roth discussing traffic options said, “Of course if this dies on having a CDD, none of this matters.”
“I’m not a fan of a CDD,” said Councilmember Sean Fletcher. “There will be a long discussion on that.” Councilmember Avila agreed.
This developer is one of the first to fund the new mandatory agreement with Miami-Dade County schools to mitigate its impact on the school district. The total to be paid is $744,480, funding an elementary school classroom plus eight additional student units from the school district’s mitigation bank. That mitigation may not be in Homestead.
In addition, the developer agreed to pay $60,461 for the transportation mitigation fair share for its impact on local roads.
Councilmember Avila stressed a flawed traffic study for predicting vehicle density as a reason for not supporting the application. She was unclear that the school mitigation money would come back to the City rather than going to general school funding.
Mayor Steve Losner said, “I’m not a fan of density generally or cookie-cutter townhomes. This is an entirely different product in terms of design, layout, amenities, and that makes the difference for me.”
Votes were taken on the proposed site plan, with the approved variance, and on a tentative plat for the community. Council voted four to three in both approvals, Roth, Shelley and Avila voting no on both.
City staff reviewed Homestead’s 2022 Legislative packet issues and prepared an amended version for City lobbyists. Rather than 34 issues costing more than $48 million, staff pared the list to nine programs costing more than $5,575,000.
Legislative priorities agreed to were an automatic water main flushing system, free breast cancer screening for the uninsured, law enforcement communication upgrades, a rails to trails linear park at 10th Avenue to connect with the Biscayne-Everglades Greenway Trail (no cost estimate), a second electrical feed as backup for the City’s electrical infrastructure, $175,000 for senior citizen programming, undergrounding of the City’s main electric system in the southwest, and as funding allows, expanding access to local after-school tutoring programs for twenty students.
Council approved the recommended Public Art Master Plan, written by Development Services staff and approved by the Art in Public Places Board. The program adopted in 2010 now provides guidelines for the purchase of City-owned public art from developers’ required one-half percent contribution of development costs.
Council unanimously approved $70,700 in engineering costs for a three mile segment of the Biscayne Everglades Greenway Trail project.
A proposal to allocate funds for the Homestead Sports Complex Park was briefly discussed.
The resolution designated sale proceeds of old City Hall, wetlands mitigation land, and an irregular six acre lot below Palm Drive as funding for the Park.
The tentative agreement limited funding to $30 million or a fifteen year time period.
Councilmember Roth opposed this resolution as being too much money and needed “sooner than a couple of years”.
Councilmember Fairclough-Staggers was not comfortable with building the Park in phases.
The City Attorney said resolution language was designed to give Council flexibility for use of the money.
The issue was listed for further discussion at the November COW meeting.
