Homestead City Council approved adding 189 proposed residential units to the new Keys Gate development around the old golf course at its meeting on Wednesday February 16.
The applicant, Keys Gate III Trust, said the move was necessitated by a settlement agreement with Homestead Motor Speedway’s not allowing any further residential development east of Kingman Drive. The application is to move 189 units from the so-called Solara site (in Sector 14) to Sector 12 on the golf course land.
Sector 12 would then contain 1193 future dwelling units up from the currently planned 1004 units.
Applicant’s attorney, Hugo Arza, said the old Solara site is to become a thirty acre commercial site.
Homestead’s Planning and Zoning Board voted five to zero to disapprove the application.
Attorney Arza introduced Carlos Gonzalez, president of Lennar’s Southeast Florida Division, who shared the company’s vision for the future development. Gonzalez said Lennar was committed to a nine-hole golf course on site costing $2 or $3 million to renovate and open. The Clubhouse plans were for a thorough renovation but at least a bar and restaurant open to the public.
Gonzalez said the 350 acres available for development meant 1193 units works out to about four homes to the acre. He indicated the company’s due diligence should be completed by March.
Councilmember Stephen Shelley said, “This is step one; some of those items discussed are not before us. But it was good to hear the vision first hand and the priorities of the project. Tonight is limited to moving density from one place to another.”
“What is timeline to open the clubhouse and golf course?” Councilmember Erica Avila asked. Gonzalez told her DERM permits take about six months and another six months to develop the golf course. The decision was whether to remodel or do a new clubhouse from scratch that could take 14 to 16 months.
Attorney Arza said after due diligence, Lennar expected to prepare site plans to present to Council by spring or early summer. He also said Gonzalez had already met with neighbors and was prepared to answer the questions they raised with the site plans.
Mayor Steve Losner said the issue of green space remained for the future, as the golf course’s 150 acres that satisfied the requirement was down to 75 acres and nine holes. Councilmember Sean Fletcher thought a nine-hole course would not be successful but it was what the community wants now. Council unanimously approved the underlying motion to move 189 units to the VOH-DRI plan for Sector 12.
Council made another land use decision, agreeing to a waiver of plat on subdividing 0.58 acres into three smaller building lots on Northwest 15th Street and east of NW 2nd Avenue, behind CenterStates bank. The lots would have 63 feet of street frontage and 8507 square feet where City minimums are 60 feet frontage and 7500 square feet.
Council’s final agenda items were a special exception, amendment to a site plan and a certificate of use for a new 7-11 store with ten gas pumps and a car wash in the Sunnylea Shopping center along Campbell Drive at NW 15th Street.
City Development Services staff after reviewing the plans said, “It all fits.”
The 4659 square feet convenience store would replace initial plans 8400 square foot restaurant and 15,000 square feet of commercial space.
The special exception was to permit the store, gas pumps and car wash to operate 24 hours, 7 days a week instead of having to close form 11 pm to 5 am. The Certificate of Use was to permit sale of beer and wine for off-premise consumption.
Council worked with the applicant who said the store would have a unique 7-11 design, with no blank walls and architectural detail that met the City’s new Code on design features.
Councilmember Fletcher was concerned about noise and light abatement for an apartment building to the site’s east. The applicant said the property would be “lushly landscaped” to the east and south to screen it from the neighbors.
Mayor Losner was given the same answer when he asked about unsightly dumpsters, City Code Enforcements’ current campaign.
Councilmember Patricia Fairclough-Staggers asked about how strong a corporate citizen the company was for contributions to local schools. The applicant’s attorney said Operation Chill is a 7-11 project working with local police and Project A Game another 7-11 charity providing grants for science fairs, track meets, school supplies and the like.
Council unanimously approved all three resolutions.
Before adjournment, Mayor Losner announced member vacancies on the Historic Preservation Board, the Police Pension Board, and the Planning & Zoning Board. While all require city residency, he said he preferred a P&Z Board member to be from west of Krome Avenue to add that community’s input to the process.
