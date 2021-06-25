A six-member Homestead City Council considered the application for a liquefied natural gas facility on 11.5 acres in the Park of Commerce.
Councilmember Sean Fletcher recused himself due to his employment with FPL.
The applicant does business as Florida City Gas, a wholly-owned subsidiary of FPL.
FPL is the third-largest electric utility in the U.S. serving an estimated ten million people.
The application seeks to amend the Park’s Master Development Plan to allow a facility for a “regulated utility service.”
Liquefied natural gas (LNG) is created by chilling natural gas down to -260 degrees, taking up to 600 times less space than vaporized gas. It can then be stored in a liquid form, converting it back to a gas when needed.
LNG is colorless and odorless, and is relatively safe, dissipating if released into the open air.
Stored LNG is a backup source for service interruptions, such as after a hurricane. The plan is to inject it into a new extension of the existing natural gas distribution system for use during emergencies.
Constructing a 2.3 mile extension to connect the storage facility would create about 30 construction jobs under the $58 million project, to begin in 2022 for completion in 2023.
The proposed facility would have a capacity of 270,000 gallons of LNG in three large tanks. When converted to natural gas, which would not occur on-site, the stored LNG could service all gas customers south of the airport for about two days.
The applicant’s attorney said seventy potential sites were screened for development prior to choosing the Park of Commerce. Applicant’s presentation said a quarter-acre slice of the property is in the secondary crash zone for the Air Reserve Base, including just pieces of the perimeter wall and the storm-water pond. The Air Base has not objected to the application.
Storage tanks would be surrounded by an inner fifteen foot perimeter wall surrounded with dense landscaping then enclosed by an eight foot outer wall screening the facility from view.
Applicant’s presentation emphasized the impact of new businesses attracted by economical LNG power service, as well as new tax revenues for the City. Councilmember Larry Roth determined Homestead would get $400,000 a year in new taxes from the facility.
Councilmember Patricia Fairclough-Staggers told the applicant the City envisioned the Park of Commerce as a hub for community economic development. She was skeptical of the charge businesses did not come to Homestead because LNG was unavailable.
Mayor Steve Losner said approval of the storage facility would take the parcel out of consideration for new jobs – one of the principal reasons for the Park of Commerce.
Applicant’s material said it takes thirty truckloads to fill the storage tanks but only gets one or two trucks a month after that. No number was given for any new job creation.
“It’s a game of weighing the pros and cons,” said Councilmember Jenifer Bailey. “While the project would not create jobs, it is a low emission facility that would bring new business to the City.”
During public comments, the proposed facility was supported by the Homestead Hospital, the Miami-Dade Speedway, the Chamber of Commerce, neighboring Contender Boats, and about one hundred local businesses by petition.
The vote to advance the issue to next month’s Council meeting for final decision was five to one, Councilmember Shelley voting No. Both the Mayor and Councilmember Fairclough-Staggers said their support was only tentative because it was the Ordinance’s first reading.
Council also considered development of the 1.65 acre project for senior citizen housing mixed with some retail use for the property called The Shotgun Houses at SW 4th Street between 5th and 6th Avenue.
Councilmember Steven Shelley said he objected to the density of 31 units per acre planned for the project. The current maximum residential density in the Southwest Neighborhood Master Plan is fifteen to twenty units per acre.
Council ultimately voted five to one on the project site plan, tentative re-plat, master plan and comprehensive plan amendments, and a City Code zoning amendment, allowing this mixed use development of senior-citizen apartments.
City staff asked Council to revise two existing City loans for better terms. In 2019, the City issued a $2.4 bond to acquire land and expand an electrical substation. About $5 million more is needed to build the substation and $1.3 million for part of the cost of putting electric utility lines underground. Staff asked to refinance the initial bond at a fixed interest of 2.06 percent for ten years, with $533,000 per year in debt service and a $5 million balloon payment due June of 2031.
The second bond for refinancing paid for the new City Hall project at an interest rate of 2.55%. A balloon payment of $8.030 million is due in August on that $10 million note.
Reviewing the best six bank offers for an $8.090 million refunding note, staff recommended the option with an interest rate of 1.98 percent with only fourteen years to the term and prepayment ability without penalties.
Council unanimously approved refinancing both bonds as recommended, amending the General Fund and Electric Utility Fund budgets to reflect the new terms.
In other business, Council approved an on-premises liquor license for the planned Crafty Crab restaurant at the old Rudy Tuesday site at 801 NE 8th Street.
Council also approved a resolution requesting the County to co-designate Homestead General Aviation airport as Curtis Pitts Field.
Pitts was an aviation pioneer, designing and building light-weight aerobatic planes.
A multiple aeronautic Hall of Fame inductee, Pitts’ most famous plane The Little Stinker was gifted to the Smithsonian Institute in 1985. Pitts was a resident of Homestead from 1950 until his death in 2005.
