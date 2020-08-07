The Committee of the Whole meeting on Tuesday August 4 by Homestead Council was quite brief.
Council approved the proposed Capital Improvement plan (CIP) for acceptance at the September public budget hearing and inclusion in the 2020-2021 City budget.
The $18.3 million plan includes a $4.5 million state grant for water upgrades in the southwest neighborhood’s Avocado Village, damaged by Hurricane Irma.
The largest planned cost is the $6.545 million construction budget for Losner Park’s expansion. The second largest expenditure is $1.2 million for above ground water storage tanks and improvements. Several CIP projects were continued as part of five year planning such as a planned electric substation at US 1 and Avocado Drive costing $250,000 this year from a total $4.395 million budget.
General fund and public works deferrals to future years decreased planned spending by $1.579 million. The deferred purchases were taken from extra solid waste equipment and cuts to several new police patrol vehicles.
The final estimated impact of the CIP budget amounted to $12.169 million.
Mayor Steve Losner asked the City’s electric utility about its multi-year proposal on downtown infrastructure to prevent brownouts.
Staff said the project was for new facilities like Homestead station as well as placing existing electric lines underground as part of a long-term City plan. The Mayor supported the downtown area’s improved aesthetics and the utility’s storm resistance under that plan.
The proposed CIP budget was approved unanimously by Council.
Council accepted a $733,437 grant from the Children’s Trust Service Partnership supporting City services to families exposed to violence. Staff told Council that current police service salaries meet the grant’s match requirements. The grant pays for counseling, relocation, judicial assistance, access to youth academics, and parental support for victims of violence.
Several mutual aid agreements between the Homestead Police Department and police of local municipalities were approved. Staff told Councilmember Jenifer Bailey the City has many such agreements to render aid as requested beyond last year’s renewed agreement with Florida City.
These police agreements lend the requesting department’s jurisdiction to the assisting police unit that renders aid as permitted under Florida law. Emergencies like hurricanes and other disasters, or large public events usually trigger the need for extra police services.
Council agreed to current aid plans with West Miami, North Miami Beach and the Hialeah police departments.
Council also unanimously approved a $49,481 purchase for testing of the electric utility’s automatic feeder switches, considered critical equipment.
