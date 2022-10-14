A six-member Homestead City Council met as the Committee of the Whole on Wednesday October 11.
Four substantial grants were accepted by the group.
The Children’s Trust gave its largest possible grant of $700,000 for Homestead support services for children and their families exposed to violence. The money was divided among six local service agencies working together since 2007 to provide support services to this targeted group, according to Sandy Nonni of Start Off Smart (SOS).
The six non-profit agencies partnering under this year’s grant are MUJER for $143,836, SOS for $227,131, Legal Aid getting $51,500, VIDA Law granted $54,500, Kristi House for $76.533 and Enfamlia getting $146,500.
“They provide a seamless system of care for high risk families,” Nonni said. She said there is no duplication of services.
A required match of $70,000 is being provided from the partnering agencies’ general budgets.
The six listed organizations are some of the thirty-eight agencies serving South Dade with various family support services.
The grant can be renewed for up to four more years to encourage help for mental health, legal assistance, assistance with basic needs, safety planning, financial assistance, and relocation services for people affected by violence. The grant money is used for ongoing staffing to continue these services.
The SOS office provides the staff to report required data to the Children’s Trust for review and assessment of the grant monies.
Nonni’s work with the Homestead Police Department generated substantial grants for the City over many years.
The Florida Department of Transportation provided an $85,000 grant for law enforcement overtime to combat deaths and injuries from Driving under the Influence.
The Department also granted $55,000 to help reduce injuries from “lack of use of occupant protection devices through enhanced enforcement activities”. No matching funds were required for these state grants.
The state Department of Justice accepted the grant application for $55,987 for crime reduction initiatives with law enforcement overtime, without requiring any matching funds.
Council unanimously approved all four grants.
The Florida Department of Corrections offered a three year contract for five inmates with supervision to assist the Homestead Parks Department at no cost to the City. The contract comes with the option to renew for one additional three-year term.
The City Manager presented a consulting service agreement to provide critical cyber security advice and perfect electrical infrastructure grid reliability services. The contract with Guidehouse Inc. for $130,000 per year is the first of a two year agreement for services as needed. It is renewable for one additional year.
“These are federal standards and the rules are complex to interpret and implement,” the Manager said. “The company’s expertise assists with our self-certifications and helps prepare us for the 2023 audit process with Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.”
Council approved the agreement unanimously.
