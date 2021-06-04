At its regular meeting on Wednesday May 26, Homestead City Council agreed to a new development of single family homes on the northwest corner of North Canal and Farm Life School Road called Marie Estates subdivision.
The four-lot parcel of 21.9 acres required the two western lots to be rezoned from General to R-2 residential. The two eastern lots were zoned B-1, restricted retail/commercial. The motivation for approval by some Councilmembers was the change to single family homes rather than commercial or multi-family development.
The applicant appeared before Council in December, originally asking for six variances from City rules. Those proposed exceptions dealt with lot size, lot width, front setback, rear setback, corner or side setback, and maximum lot coverage. The variances were necessary to fit the planned 114 houses onto the available land.
At the December meeting, a six-member City Council failed to approve the first variance, causing the proposed site plan and tentative plat applications to fail.
The developer, D.R. Horton, revised the building plans to eliminate variances for front setback and maximum lot coverage requirements. Changes also were made to the remaining requests for variance. A rear setback of ten feet instead of the minimum required twenty-five feet applied to twenty lots of the 114 proposed. Variance for side setback of five feet instead of the minimum ten feet applied to ten lots or eight percent of the total.
A variance was requested for lot widths of 48.2 feet instead of the minimum sixty feet for Marie Estates.
The City requires minimum lot sizes of 7500 square feet. The requested variance asked for a minimum lot size of four thousand square feet for 94 of the 114 proposed lots.
Applicant’s spokesman pointed out areas of Homestead were smaller lot sizes have been approved. Councilmember Larry Roth said, “Based on the fact that I live on a lot of 4000 square feet, I move approval.”
Councilmember Erica Avila ascertained there was no community taxing district planned for the development and that there would be a community pool.
Mayor Steve Losner told the applicant that without the modifications he would have voted no but that Council’s concerns were addressed as well as they could be.
Ultimately, Council approved the rezoning request, the four variances, the site plan application, and the tentative plat plan by a vote of six to one with Councilmember Steve Shelley voting no.
Council unanimously approved a lease for the LeJardin Community Center to rent two buildings of the old YMCA facility for a term of five years at a rent of $219,128 a year. The lease allows for two one year renewals.
Councilmember Avila asked for a clause allowing the City to market the property at any time. That measure was added to terms verbally to not delay the approval.
Former Councilmember Eddie Berrones, CEO of LeJardin, spoke about the school’s twenty-five year track record helping the community and anticipated reaching more families with a large new grant.
Mayor Losner said, “This is a big deal. We got a real hometown user that’s locked in and is going to spend a lot of money on our facility to help better the children of our community. This is not just another contract.”
In other business, the City was warned by HUD some grant money was expiring unless spent by September. Council reallocated $90,423 from a delayed project to the renovation of restrooms at J.D. Redd Park, and allowed selection of a pre-qualified contractor for $51,056 in housing rehabilitation to advance.
Council agreed to apply for a state Cultural Facilities grant of $200,000 requiring $400,000 in matching funds, to be used for a new band shell and restrooms in the park renovation project.
The big news was the City’s acceptance of $19,192,087 in federal funds under the American Rescue Plan Act. Council approved the resolution creating a special revenue fund to receive the money.
The Mayor set a Thursday Council workshop to discuss what the money can be used for as recovering COVID expenses and how to advance City priorities.
Prior to the Council meeting, state representatives Jim Mooney and Kevin Chambliss were recognized and praised for their actions in the closing legislative session in Tallahassee.
Mayor Losner said, “As two freshman members of the legislature, you were wildly successful in the first session for the communities you both serve.”
