Homestead City Council voted four to two to appoint Erica Avila to the vacant Council seat at its meeting on Wednesday February 19.
Following a selection procedure decided at January’s meeting, Council without discussion voted in two ballots. The first ballot had Avila as the choice of Councilmembers Roth, Fairclough-Staggers, and Shelley. Councilmember Jenifer Bailey voted for Brad Compton. Councilmember Fletcher and Mayor Losner voted for Walter Jenkins.
On the second ballot, Bailey switched her vote to Avila giving her the majority needed for appointment.
City Attorney Matthew Pearl announced earlier that the state’s Open Meeting Act required ballots to include names of voting Councilmembers and could not be secret.
The Chief Clerk said a swearing-in ceremony had to wait until after she spoke with the new Council appointee on her schedule.
The principal Council agenda item was an application to approve a salvage yard in the Park of Commerce. Copart of Connecticut (Copart) proposed to purchase ninety-eight acres of the Park’s 275 acres to store up to 21,000 inoperable vehicles as part of their disaster recovery operation business.
Both the Planning & Zoning Board and City staff recommended the application be denied, according to City Development Services Director Joe Corradino.
Speaking for the applicant, Attorney Tracey Slavens said, “A large portion of this property is wetlands.
It requires significant amounts of mitigation. Approximately seven acres are developable today.”
“That means a lot of environmental permitting at the federal level and with the South Florida Water Management District,” she said.
“It takes someone with deep pockets to make that happen. We estimate about eight months of work after permitting to develop the land after two years of process and spending millions of dollars.”
Attorney Slavens explained that Copart is a Fortune 500 company with global operations at 240 locations in twelve countries. This land would be a catastrophe recovery site for storm-damaged vehicles, with little activity between uses.
“No cars are stacked,” said Slavens. “This is not a junkyard. There is no crushing or compacting of cars, no rebuilding, and no extractions.”
“The estimated total tax revenue for ten years is about $9.2 million or $2.7M to the City - about $270,000 a year in property tax revenues to the City,” said Slavens.
“The site today is overgrown and full of invasive species,” she said. “The site would be totally screened with rows of trees, a clusia hedge and a masonry wall with three more rows of trees at the back.”
“Also, the site is within the Air Base’s flight path,” Slavens said. “The City has an airport ordinance that prohibits a lot of uses on this land. To win the critical contract for the F35 (new jets) you must show the federal government that the land is not encroached, that the usage is safe and that there is capacity to expand the base.”
“This site will protect encroachment on the Air Base, protecting its 1400 fulltime jobs,” Slavens said.
The applicant Copart offered voluntary restrictions on the property’s development. It also offered to build a seventeen acre park around an existing lake to benefit City residents, complete with walking trails and other amenities.
“We’ve done extensive community outreach,” Slavens concluded. “I met with Al Garcia of the Speedway. He felt strongly that this usage protects the Speedway from noise encroachment complaints.”
Mayor Steve Losner said, “Once this facility is complete, under their business model no permanent fulltime jobs will be created. Categorizing this project as compatible is not the same as supporting this project or endorsing it as positive for the City of Homestead. There’s a big difference.”
“I think it’s in the best interests of this City to keep this property for permanent, fulltime job creation,” said the Mayor. “There’s about to be a renewed interest in our community that the Park of Commerce can be a jobs creator as envisioned many years ago.”
“I didn’t like this project but met with the owners and they were very persuasive,” said Councilmember Stephen Shelley. “There are two encumbrances on the land, the limited vest rights conflicting with the Air Base and the issue of wetlands which costs a lot to mitigate. I agree with the Mayor this doesn’t really create any jobs. But with those limitations, the chances of enticing anyone there to build there are slim to none.”
Shelley said he was reluctant to approve this project but the deal at least protected land in the Air Base crash zone that might help win the F35 contract. He said maintenance for a new park remained to be worked out as did additional conditions on the property to restrict subleasing.
Councilmember Larry Roth asked staff how many acres remained for development in the Park of Commerce. Staff said of the 275 acres in the Park of Commerce about 110 acres were not in the Air Base crash zone. Staff said this project used about 60% of the vested rights land in the crash zone taking it off the table for future development.
Councilmember Jenifer Bailey said “I thought the park was a good selling point as something the residents would enjoy. Because of the benefits for the Air Base would be in Homestead’s best interest, this could have a positive impact in bringing in more jobs.”
Councilmember Patricia Fairclough-Staggers said that the lack of job creation was a disadvantage so she would not support the project. Councilmember Sean Fletcher agreed. “Approving this project is settling for what may be second best,” he said.
As a tie Council vote would defeat the project, Councilmember Roth asked for a deferral. “There’s lots of potential for this site but we need more information,” he said.
“There’s been plenty of time to vet this issue”, said Mayor Losner. “I urge my colleagues to move forward and dispose of this matter tonight.”
The final vote to defer the issue was five to one with Mayor Losner voting no.
