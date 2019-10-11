On Wednesday September 25 Homestead City Council unanimously approved the final 2019-2020 City budget. The operating millage rate and final debt millage were the same as presented September 10 at the first of two budget hearings.
Council focused its attention on requested changes to a planned community west of Kingman Road along South Canal Drive – Keys Cove II. The neighborhood was originally approved by the 2005 City Council with the plan calling for 523 condos and 406 townhomes on 109.6 acres.
The Keys Garden site in Keys Cove is already developed with 292 townhomes. The new rezoning requests were for parts of the overall Keys Cove II community.
The first zoning application was to re-plat 18.52 acres of the tract, rename it “Seascape Pointe”, and remove the condominium requirement. The developer’s attorney said an additional amenity now permits 190 townhomes that would be rented as apartments.
Homestead’s Planning and Zoning Board approved the request by a vote of three to one.
The remainder of this tract also needs to be re-platted in a pending request, containing 22 existing townhomes and an additional 192 new units, to be called Towns at Seascape.
Miami-Dade County was petitioned to establish the Community Development District (CDD) of Keys Cove that Homestead agreed to in May of 2004.
Council’s final vote on Seascape Pointe re-platting was four to three, Councilmembers Fairclough, Burgess and Mayor Shelley voting No.
Developer D.R. Horton requested a five item package for Keys Cove II to bring about a similar restructuring on 37.1 acres of the remaining tract. The items were variances for minimum lot size, side yard corner lot setbacks, and rear yard setbacks, as well as tentative re-platting for another 192 new units plus a site plan modification for townhomes instead of condo units.
The Planning and Zoning Board recommended denial of all five items with a unanimous No vote.
Councilmember Elvis Maldonado confirmed that the roads on the tract are owned and maintained by the CDD. The applicant said there would also be an HOA for the community.
The subject of all five agenda items are unbuilt units with a City-approved site plan, according to the developer’s attorney Hugo Arza. Arza said the variances were necessary to distinguish lot lines in individual townhomes ownership instead of condo units.
Staff analysis said that any hardship was self-imposed with no articulation of special conditions to trigger a variance requirement. The applicant cited “meeting market conditions” that caused hardship.
The first variance changed lot sizes from 1800 square feet to 1742 square feet. The second variance changed side yards for corner lots from fifteen feet to one foot, two inch setbacks. The third variance requested a change to rear yard setbacks from the twenty-five foot requirement to fifteen feet.
Councilmembers Jon Burgess and Larry Roth both confirmed with staff that setback changes were necessary for individual units for sale and allowed private backyards.
Councilmember Julio Guzman said, “Florida law requires 25% down for condos versus the 10% down payment elsewhere. This drastically reduces the up-front money buyers would need. This creates the opportunity for more affordable homes.”
“This plan was approved years ago,” said Mayor Stephen Shelley. “A different developer could come in and build a lesser project. The long term solution is to make sure these are fee simple purchases rather than a pure rental
community.”
The developer’s attorney noted the site plan modification asked for offered townhomes built in conformance with the Miami-Dade County design manual.
In separate votes, Council unanimously approved all three variances, the tentative re-plat and the site plan modification for Keys Cove II as presented.
Council next approved the ordinance for open air cafes’ in the City’s Arts, Entertainment and Antiques District. Staff said the new rules were drafted to avoid duplicate language. The new rule requires Council approval for special signage and events, attention to trash collection, and oversight of obstructions on sidewalks and streets.
Showbiz Cinemas at Homestead Station had three agenda items for Council. A waiver of location to permit sale of beer, wine and alcohol for on premise consumption was approved. An alcohol survey of the neighborhood was done showing “compatible usage” for the request.
Council also approved a waiver of hours to extend alcohol sales until 1 AM Sundays through Thursdays and until 2 AM for Friday and Saturday. A final certificate of use was approved requiring no excessive noise or traffic plus attesting that liquor sales were incidental to operations, not the primary reason for attendance.
The Grand Opening of Homestead Station is set for Saturday October 26 as a community event. The public is invited to attend.
