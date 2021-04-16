Homestead City Council met as Committee of the Whole (COW) and as the CRA Board on Tuesday April 13.
Council was generally supportive of leasing space to LeJardin Community Center, a local nonprofit early learning organization with five locations in Homestead and one in Florida City.
The lease proposal was for two of the derelict buildings at the old YMCA site at Harris Field to expand LeJardin’s operations.
LeJardin’s 200 employees currently serve over 800 children and families whose
incomes are below the federal poverty guidelines.
The organization recently was awarded $31.5 million in a federal grant that will increase its enrollment by 304 and its employees by 125.
The proposal before Council was a five year lease with two one year renewal options. Rent was based on a 7396 square foot building for childcare operations and a building of 8256 square foot for LeJardin’s program services.
Rent was proposed at $14 per square foot annually, payable monthly, or $18,260 a month, $219,128 a year.
Rent was to be subject to annual increases of 3% or the Consumer Price Index scale whichever is larger.
“There are two things as this is written that concern me,” said Councilmember Larry Roth. “The renewal period of one year after the initial five years would mean negotiating a longer term renewal period. Having to come back often to renegotiate would be cumbersome.”
“My other concern is the price per square foot,” Councilmember Roth said. “It seems low, based on what the market is. The market is more $16 to $18 a square foot; $18 a square foot was the lowest I found.”
He said there also were things in the maintenance section about who was responsible for what – HVAC, landscaping, equipment – that were unclear and needed to be more specific based on the problematic maintenance of the former tenant.
“Because of this business being a school, if for any reason they want to exit the property or we need them to leave, there has to be at least a minimum of 365 day notice so the school doesn’t get interrupted so they can plan for the
future,” Councilmember Roth added.
Mayor Steve Losner said, “If the building were in ready to go position, the price is low but we’re not offering a turnkey operation. Recognize that our tenant is going to put a lot of cosmetic effort into this building before the first child comes through the door. When I factor in their much needed services in this community, I’ m ready to go forward with a comprehensive lease.”
Council consented to the City Manager moving forward with negotiations on a lease along the terms presented and discussed.
LeJardin CEO Eddie Berrones, a former Councilmember, thanked Council for its support. “We look at this as a partnership. We’re providing a service at no cost to families who qualify for the program. We’ll definitely discuss these concerns in negotiation.”
He said to achieve the $31 million federal grant they beat 62 other organizations who applied because they are good stewards of taxpayers’ money.
On the issue of displaying a jet in the City, the Manager found that the jet along U.S. 1 was last maintained in 2012. Costs for repainting (that must be done at the Air Base) included a crane, a transport truck, the paint, and a police escort. That was for the current plane on display. The work can’t be done until the end of this year and would take several months to complete.
A new jet can be requested but no F-100 is available, only T-33 and
T-38 jets. The Manager said staff estimated the cost of a display base was $40,000 to $60,000 and no funds were identified to apply.
Councilmember Erica Avila said, “I am familiar with foundations that may be able to help us with funding for the platform. Let’s get more information on the other planes available.”
Councilmember Sean Fletcher said, “Maybe we could use reserve police
officers for a lower cost. As to T-33 jets, we’re used to seeing F-4s, F-16s, when I was growing up, the larger jets. We didn’t see a lot of T33s here. Let’s use what we’re used to seeing in this community.”
Mayor Losner agreed. “We should provide the logistics to get F4 out to the base and back, and figure out how those costs can be underwritten,” he said. “That F-4 not in a spot where people can take pictures. Following its
refurbishment, let’s look at more appropriate landscaping that doesn’t interfere with the view. If we get a second jet, then we can have another conversation about where to park it.”
In other Council business, the City’s mutual aid agreement with Florida was renewed with the Division of Emergency Management for help with disruption of essential services and destruction of infrastructure following a disaster.
Council consensus was to absorb the costs of a free Children’s Day Fair at the soccer fields on April 24 at the request of the Mexican Consulate General in Miami.
Council also approved $67,628 for 22 new police laptop computers, $47,000 to build a high density storage unit for police contraband, and $90,218 to purchase two vehicles for the new police body camera unit.
While meeting as the CRA Board, Council approved three $25,000 commercial enhancement grants with a ten percent match for qualified businesses, for Paper Champion at 140 N. Krome Avenue, El Toro Taco for handicapped bathrooms at 1 S. Krome Avenue, and the Escape Bakery, Bar & Restaurant to operate at 131 N. Krome Avenue.
