Homestead City Council considered a re-negotiated library agreement with Miami-Dade County at Council’s committee of the whole meeting Tuesday October 15.
The amended contract allows the City to use the local library tax to furnish and run its “Cybrarium”. The County also relinquished control of the library property on US1.
The County originally insisted on $3.5 million from the City to move and build a new library. Homestead in turn estimated the library building’s value at minus $89,000 - the probable cost to tear down the 1970s structure.
Because it already planned to construct a new library, the City hoped to become the regional provider of library services in exchange for a larger share of the County library tax.
In the end, the County agreed to forego any compensation for the existing building and provide library services until the new space was available.
Councilmember Elvis Maldonado asked about the transition period to transfer operations.
“The goal is to open by October 2020,” said City Manager George Gretsas. “The County has three months to vacate the facility after that. If there are construction problems, the County agreed to continue operations from month to month until we’re ready to open the doors.”
Each additional month of operation would cost the City one-twelfth of the annual library tax.
“Thank you to all who participated in this (negotiation),” said Gretsas. “It was a crazy process but persistence got us to the finish line.”
Councilmember Jenifer Bailey asked if the City was to receive books or materials it donated originally. Staff said there was no evaluation of what remained after Hurricane Andrew but there was an agreement to return any books that remained.
“We’ll be buying a whole new collection,” said Gretsas. “Council can decide to keep or dispose any historical archives that get returned.”
Council’s unanimous approval of the measure is contingent on the County Commission’s acceptance of the amended agreement.
Council also approved four grants awarded through SOS applications. Start off Smart (SOS) is a non-profit group operating within the Homestead police department to integrate law enforcement with social services for victims of violence.
Approved was a grant for $71,268 from the Florida Coalition against Domestic Violence funding a full time domestic violence detective for eleven months. A Department of Justice grant of $56,858 is to be used for crime suppression, a $10,800 Gang Alternative license permits PAL to provide after school and summer student programming, and a Florida DOT grant for police overtime for traffic enforcement paid $40,000.
Councilmembers were unanimous in their praise for SOS’s successful grant process that benefits the City.
In another item, Homestead is to receive $7.6 million from the Federal Transit Administration to build twenty trolley or bus shelters complete with signage, lights, sidewalks and pedestrian access points. “This is free money!” said Manager Gretsas.
The award was due in part to the City’s new multi-modal project. The grant also funds the City’s trolley services for five years. A $1.9 million match is required from the City’s People’s Transportation Plan, monies already committed to these services.
Councilmember Bailey had questions concerning the design process,
location of stops, and expansion of services. Staff promised to provide her with source materials.
A final request for a $6100 fee waiver for use of the Phicol Williams Community Center was deferred. Read2Success is a non-profit organization with a series of funding grants to provide after-school programs as well as meal services for students, but lacks sufficient funds for space rental.
Councilmember Patricia Fairclough closely questioned the group’s director about its funding and operation. She asked for operational materials and said she would set up a meeting with a local school principal to negotiate space not requiring payment of student transportation costs.
City Council also met as the Community Redevelopment Agency Board, approving all seven appointments to the CRA’s not-for-profit grant committee.
