Costa Nursery will be hosting the Florida Department of Health (DOH) for a vaccine event on Saturday, May 1st. Costa is inviting the employees of all local growers to come! The DOH will be giving the Moderna vaccine.
The first dose will be given on May 1st and the second dose will be given four weeks later, on Saturday, May 29th.
If you are a local grower that is interested in having your employees participate, please ask how many employees are interested and contact Arianna Cabrera de Ona at arianna@costafarms.com as soon as possible to schedule time for groups of employees that are coming together. Vaccines will also be available for family members over the age of 18.
Those to be Vaccinated must present Government ID, Consulate ID, or Employee ID. If client does not have any of these, the DOH will accept other forms of picture ID (e.g. passport or ID from home country) with any recent correspondence showing client’s name and local address.
