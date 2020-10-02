Homestead, FL (33030)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 74F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near an inch..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 74F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near an inch.