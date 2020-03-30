The Florida Department of Health released updated numbers Monday morning about the coronavirus in the state. Here are some takeaways:
--- 5,473: Total number of confirmed cases.
--- 1,227: Increase in cases from a Sunday morning count.
--- 63: Deaths of Florida residents, after deaths of people who tested positive in DeSoto, Okaloosa and Palm Beach counties.
--- 88: Percentage of deaths involving people 65 or older.
--- 3: Percentage of deaths involving people under 45.
--- 654: Florida residents hospitalized.
--- 66: Cases in long-term care facilities.
--- 21: Cases in long-term care facilities in Broward County.
--- 11: Number of counties with cases in long-term care facilities (Broward, Duval, Baker, Miami-Dade, Palm Beach, Sarasota, Clay, Bradford, Orange, Citrus and Charlotte.)
--- 53: Counties with confirmed cases.
--- 14: Counties without confirmed cases.
Source: Florida Department of Health
