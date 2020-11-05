State health-care agencies on Wednesday released numbers about the coronavirus in Florida. Here are some takeaways:
--- 821,123: Total number of cases.
--- 4,423: Increase in cases from a Tuesday count.
--- 16,922: Deaths of Florida residents.
--- 32: Increase in Florida resident deaths from a Tuesday count.
--- 9: Counties with more than 500 deaths (Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, Hillsborough, Orange, Duval, Pinellas, Lee and Polk).
--- 6,819: Deaths of residents and staff members of long-term care facilities.
--- 9: Increase in long-term care deaths from a Tuesday count.
--- 21: Counties with 100 or more long-term care deaths (Miami-Dade, Palm Beach, Pinellas, Broward, Hillsborough, Polk, Lee, Brevard, Duval, Sarasota, Orange, St. Lucie, Volusia, Marion, Seminole, Manatee, Escambia, Collier, Pasco, Martin and Lake).
--- 2,484: People hospitalized with primary diagnoses of COVID-19.
--- 2: Decrease in people hospitalized from a Tuesday count.
--- 25.2: Percentage of available hospital beds statewide.
--- 24.5: Percentage of available adult intensive-care unit beds statewide.
Sources: Florida Department of Health and Florida Agency for Health Care Administration.
