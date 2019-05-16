Coral Reef Senior Awarded Alpha Phi Alpha Scholarship - South Dade News Leader: Community News | South Dade News Leader | Miami Dade County

Coral Reef Senior Awarded Alpha Phi Alpha Scholarship

Posted: Thursday, May 16, 2019 5:42 pm

The Iota Pi Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated (IPL) awarded Donovan Ferguson the Christopher Stevenson Scholarship.

The Stevenson Scholarship is one of three scholarships the local fraternity offers to graduating minority male high school students who reside in southern Miami Dade County. IPL Scholarship recipients are selected based on their commitment to academic excellence, leadership, and civic involvement.

Ferguson earned a 4.5 weighted GPA and serves as an executive board member on Coral Reef's Future Business Leaders of America and Finance Academy student groups.

Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. is the first intercollegiate Greek-lettered organization established in the United States for men of African descent.

In the fall, Ferguson will be attending Florida State University where he plans to major in Business and Finance.

