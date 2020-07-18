On Friday the 10th of July, the South Dade Chamber of Commerce delivered boxes of Girl Scout Cookies to Florida City, Homestead, and Cutler Bay Police
Departments in a show of support and gratitude for their hard work during these trying times.
The cookies, not normally around at this time of year, were available due to the disruption of Air Base K-8 Girl Scout Troop 1855’s springtime fund raising activities.
Purchase of the cookies was made possible by the sponsorship of members of the South Dade Chamber of Commerce.
At the Homestead Police Department Chamber CEO Kerry Black said, “The members of the Chamber want to honor the Officers of Cutler Bay, Homestead, and Florida City. These boxes of Girl Scout Cookies are a small token of our appreciation. We are also happy to help out and support Girl Scout troop 1855.”
Officer Tate of Homestead’s Community Policing Unit thanked the Chamber on behalf of Chief Rolle, the Command Staff, and all the members of the
Department. He said, “We are all grateful for this gesture of your support. It helps us to continue in our efforts to cement our relationship with the community.”
Danielle Torres, Troop Leader, provided the following, “The Girl Scout Council of Tropical Florida and Air Base K-8 Troop 1855 are thrilled to partner with members of the South Dade Chamber of Commerce extending gratitude in the form of Girl Scout Cookies to the Hometown Hero’s of Deep South Dade.”
