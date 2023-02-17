A 34-year-old Mercer, PA man was arrested Saturday for possessing marijuana and ammunition, among other violations.
Scott Kennedy was charged with possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, unlawful possession of another’s personal information, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kennedy was stopped on U.S. 1 near Mile Marker 99 in a Kia sedan at approximately 2:50 p.m. due to the improper display of the vehicle’s registration on the car’s rear window. The Nevada tag was also not assigned to the Kia. Kennedy had a suspended driver’s license and warrants out of Pennsylvania for failure to appear in court.
Two credit cards were found in Kennedy’s wallet that had two other individuals’ names on them. Four 9mm rounds, three .22-caliber rounds, four glass pipes, three marijuana grinders, and two THC cartridges were found in the vehicle.
Kennedy has previous convictions in Pennsylvania for burglary, dealing in stolen property, and other offenses.
