Jose Eduardo Reyes Ponce, 29, of Homestead, Florida, was killed Tuesday after a construction crane fell over in Key Largo.
Upper Keys Marine Construction workers were using a crane to install dock pilings in the water when the incident occurred at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Mutiny Place.
Ponce was pronounced dead at the scene.
Foul play does not appear to be a factor in the incident.
Autopsy results are pending.
