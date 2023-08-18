General Asphalt will begin resurfacing Card Sound Road from the east end of the Card Sound Bridge to the intersection of C.R. 905.
The project consists of milling, paving, striping, shoulder gravel, and improved safety signing.
Project construction will occur Sunday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. and is expected to be completed in the fall, weather permitting.
Some construction activities will take place during daytime hours but will not require a lane closure.
During evening construction hours, traffic will be reduced to one-lane, two-way alternating traffic, and the contractor will utilize illuminated nighttime flagging operations to direct traffic through the work zone.
In the event of a hurricane evacuation, all lanes will be open, and construction will cease.
