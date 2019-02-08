Connect with Nature at Homestead Eco Fair

Encounter live animals, try local organic foods, enjoy live music, learn about South Florida ecosystems, take the Trolley to the National Parks, and more…all at the fifth annual Homestead Eco-Fair! The FREE event will take place on Saturday, February 16, 2019 from 12pm to 4pm at Losner Park, located at 104 N. Krome Ave. Homestead, FL 33030 and will feature the Homestead National Parks Trolley.

Miami-based improv troupe Front Yard Theatre Collective will host interactive performances with an eco-spin just for kids. Participants will experience a mix of games and projects that make learning about the environment and sustainability fun and entertaining. Foodies can savor the cuisine of local food trucks. There will also be a mini-farmers’ market showcasing a variety of locally grown and organic produce. Downtown Homestead’s local restaurants will also be open for visitors to enjoy.

Visitors to the Fair can board the Homestead National Parks Trolley, which provides a free Ranger-guided tour and free admission to Biscayne and Everglades National Parks every weekend through April 21, 2019. Attendees will also be able to connect with area environmental and nature organizations through a series of interactive displays—including the opportunity to see and touch Florida wildlife!

Parents and children can take advantage of Kiwanis Club of Homestead/South Dade's "Just One Book" program. The Kiwanis will be at the Eco Fair giving away free children's books to attendees. Om-Stead Yoga Community will host an outdoor yoga demonstration so visitors can explore the art of meditation and fitness while communing with nature.

For more information, visit www.cityofhomestead.com/ecofair