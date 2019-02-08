Connect with Nature at Homestead Eco Fair - South Dade News Leader: Community News | South Dade News Leader | Miami Dade County

Welcome!
|
Not you?||
Logout|My Account

Connect with Nature at Homestead Eco Fair

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Friday, February 8, 2019 12:00 am

Connect with Nature at Homestead Eco Fair City of Homestead South Dade News Leader | 0 comments

Encounter live animals, try local organic foods, enjoy live music, learn about South Florida ecosystems, take the Trolley to the National Parks, and more…all at the fifth annual Homestead Eco-Fair! The FREE event will take place on Saturday, February 16, 2019 from 12pm to 4pm at Losner Park, located at 104 N. Krome Ave. Homestead, FL 33030 and will feature the Homestead National Parks Trolley.

Miami-based improv troupe Front Yard Theatre Collective will host interactive performances with an eco-spin just for kids. Participants will experience a mix of games and projects that make learning about the environment and sustainability fun and entertaining. Foodies can savor the cuisine of local food trucks. There will also be a mini-farmers’ market showcasing a variety of locally grown and organic produce. Downtown Homestead’s local restaurants will also be open for visitors to enjoy. 

Visitors to the Fair can board the Homestead National Parks Trolley, which provides a free Ranger-guided tour and free admission to Biscayne and Everglades National Parks every weekend through April 21, 2019. Attendees will also be able to connect with area environmental and nature organizations through a series of interactive displays—including the opportunity to see and touch Florida wildlife!

Parents and children can take advantage of Kiwanis Club of Homestead/South Dade's "Just One Book" program. The Kiwanis will be at the Eco Fair giving away free children's books to attendees. Om-Stead Yoga Community will host an outdoor yoga demonstration so visitors can explore the art of meditation and fitness while communing with nature.

For more information, visit www.cityofhomestead.com/ecofair

Posted in , on Friday, February 8, 2019 12:00 am.

Rules of Conduct

  • 1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
  • 2 Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
  • 3 Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
  • 4 Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
  • 5 Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
  • 6 Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Welcome to the discussion.

  • Print comments
1

Bad Deal Affects So Very Many

Feb 1 | No Comments
2

Commission meets on Land Use along Rap...

Feb 1 | No Comments
3

Community Responds to Unexpected Chall...

Feb 1 | Comments (1)
4

New Officials Hear Farmers Concerns

Feb 1 | No Comments
5

Request for Public Art Design Proposal...

Feb 1 | No Comments
6

Super Wolf Blood Moon

Jan 24 | No Comments
7

Man arrested for threatening juveniles...

Feb 1 | No Comments
8

Homestead’s Newest Premier Event

Jan 25 | No Comments
9

City Charged New Recycling Fee

Feb 1 | No Comments
10

DeSantis Yanks Dozens of Scott Appoint...

Jan 24 | No Comments
11

Burgess Elected Vice Mayor, City Charg...

Jan 25 | No Comments
12

“Hungry” Broncos Cruise to Blowout Win...

Feb 4 | No Comments
13

Harry Harris Baseball Fields to Reopen...

Feb 1 | No Comments
14

New Year, New Tastes

Jan 24 | No Comments
15

Fairwell to A True Warrior

Aug 17 | No Comments

© Copyright 2019, South Dade News Leader, Homestead, FL.