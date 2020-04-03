Congresswoman Debbie Mucarsel-Powell hosted an online seminar Thursday March 26 entitled “Coronavirus Small & Medium Business Recovery”.
The session provided information on resources available to South Florida business owners to apply and receive federal emergency aid.
The seminar was one day prior to House passage of the massive $2 Trillion stimulus package signed by the President the afternoon of March 27. That bill significantly increased the funding for the programs covered by the seminar.
The Congresswoman spoke to the first of the economic stimulus bills, the Families First Coronavirus Response Act signed March 18, 2020. That legislation provided $7 billion in low interest loans to small business employers to deal with cash flow and revenue issues related to the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.
“Small business is the heart of our community and they’re hurting now,” said Mucarsel-Powell. “These zero-interest, zero-fee loans are available as part of the federal emergency aid package.”
The phone conference covered Small Business Administration (SBA) economic injury disaster loans, the Florida Emergency Bridge Loan program, and mentioned the payroll tax credits continue to be available by the March 18 legislation.
Congresswoman Mucarsel-Powell introduced Victoria Guerrero, Director of the SBA for the South Florida District. Guerrero spoke first about the Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) available through the SBA office.
“These EIDL loans have an interest rate of 3.75% for small business and 2.75% for private non-profit businesses and are available for terms up to thirty years,” Guerrero said. “They can be used for working capital, payroll, fixed debts and other purposes.”
Application for Small Business loans can be made online at www.disasterloan.sba.gov/ela/ or call 1-800-659-2955 for assistance. The deadline for application is December 2020.
“The loans come directly from the U.S. Treasury, not from a bank,” said Guerrero. “There is no cost to apply and no obligation to take it.”
Congresswoman Mucarsel-Powell then introduced Brian van Hook, regional director of the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at FIU. He set out the terms of the Florida Emergency Bridge Loan program.
“No Interest loans are available to help with capital needs and costs like marketing,” said van Hook. “They accrue interest after the first year. The loan committee for the SBDC is local so they know the local community.”
The loans are open to qualified local businesses with two to 100 employees interest-free for up to $50,000 for one year. The application deadline is May 8, 2020.
Eligibility rules require a place of business in Florida in the designated disaster area. (All counties in Florida are in the disaster area.) The business must demonstrate economic injury and be established prior to March 9, 2020. Gambling establishments, illegal activities, and live performances of an indecent sexual nature are ineligible, as are massage parlors, hot tub facilities, and escort services.
Van Hook said loan turn-around time is ten to fourteen days after online application.
“We’ve completed ninety loans already but there’s very high traffic on the site right now,” he said. He said businesses can apply for both the EIDL loan and the emergency bridge loan.
“After the first year, the bridge loan interest rate goes to 12% on the unpaid balance,” said van Hook. “One application standard is looking at the ability to repay.”
He recommended businesses with existing commercial or SBA loans first contact their lender and ask to defer payments as all are aware of the COVID-19 crisis.
Congresswoman Mucarsel-Powell in responding to questions distinguished the “7A loan” program which is a federal guarantee to a local bank for a customer’s loan from the EIDL loans made directly by the SBA at a lower interest.
The Congresswoman spoke briefly about payroll tax credits just made available by cooperation of the IRS, the U.S. Treasury and the Department of Labor. The program is designed to fully reimburse businesses, dollar-for-dollar, for the cost of providing Coronavirus-related leave to their employees.
The federal stimulus bill passed Friday March 27 was the third of possibly four legislative emergency programs. It increased funding for federally guaranteed loans to small business by $350 Billion, increasing the significance of the SBA eligibility and application information.
The SBA loans covered by the stimulus bill can be accessed for $10 million per company with less than 500 employees both for small business or nonprofit entity.
An additional $10 Billion under the stimulus bill was approved for emergency economic injury disaster loans (EIDLs) of up to $10,000 for paid sick leave for employees and for other operating costs to small businesses during the coronavirus situation. That funding increase also covers both small businesses and nonprofit organizations.
Federal Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said at a press conference after the legislation passed that it provided just a three-month economic solution to help workers and affected industry. Congress generally agreed the unprecedented funding was inadequate for the long term even at those historic funding levels.
On the conference call, Mucarsel-Powell spoke briefly about the anticipated $1200 check to all citizens built into the relief package. “The $1200 plus $500 per child in a household is for those who make under $75,000 and then it tapers off,” she said. She recommended bank direct deposit as used by the Social Security Administration or the IRS as the fasted way to access the money.
The Congresswoman will host a webinar on April 2 from 9 to 9:30 AM specific to the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge loan program.
“Small to mid-sized businesses are critical to our local economy,” said the Mucarsel-Powell. “My number one goal is that affected businesses will apply and receive the emergency aid that I fought to be included in these emergency funding packages.”
The Congresswoman is in her first term representing Florida’s 26th District, Monroe and portions of Miami-Dade Counties.
