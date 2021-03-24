The Keyes Company recently held their Annual Awards Ceremony, and Lesli Burkhead was recognized with three individual awards:
Ranked #1 of over 3,000 agents as Top Producing Individual at The Keyes Company (President's Council Award)
She moved over $31 million in real estate transactions in 2020 (Circle of Excellence Award)
Recognized as the Keyes Company top mortgage referring agent in Miami Dade County (Mortgage Award)
