A military member has tested positive for COVID-19 at Homestead ARB, Fla.
This is the first confirmed positive case for the 482d Fighter Wing and is in addition to the City of Homestead’s 12 positive cases.
“A member of the 482d Fighter Wing has tested positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19),” said Brig. Gen. David Piffarerio, 482d Fighter Wing commander. “Our priorities are to ensure this member and his family receive the care and treatment they need and protect the health and safety of all our Airmen, families, and Homestead ARB community. This Airman has not been on the installation since early February, so we are confident this is isolated to the member.”
To mitigate and manage the risks associated with COVID-19, base leadership implemented proactive measures to reduce the spread of the virus among the base population and to ensure continuation of its mission. Currently, the base is in Health Protection Condition Charlie and as such, base access restrictions have been implemented for anyone who is not deemed essential personnel.
Base leadership is continually monitoring the situation and working closely with state and local health officials to provide Airmen and families with up-to-date information.
