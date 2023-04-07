Thrips parvispinus, is a polyphagous (able to feed on various kinds of food) pest that causes damage to vegetable, ornamental, and fruit crops. This pest has caused significant damage to Gardenia and Mandevilla production in south Florida. The Thrips parvispinus is a regulated pest by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, Division of Plant Industry (FDACS-DPI).
An invasive thrips species has started to wreak havoc in Florida. The insect was first detected in Orange County, Florida in 2020 but has since spread significantly across the state. What once was isolated to greenhouses now has begun to harm a wide range of plants including those in residential landscapes.
The insect, Thrips parvispinus — commonly known as pepper thrips — is one of the smallest thrips species in Florida. Its size makes it challenging to detect.
Dr. Alexandra Revyntis, Assistant Professor of Ornamental Entomology and Acarology at the University of Florida IFAS Tropical Research and Education Center (TREC) in Homestead is studying this new invasive species of thrips. She said, “It is important because it is an invasive species. In the United States the Thrips parvispinus has only been detected in Florida and Hawaii. It is very important that the spread be contained. It is a very, very small in comparison to other Thrips species making it harder to detect.”
The tiny insects fly and hop from plant to plant, rasping the plant with their mouth parts and sucking the sap. Feeding on the plant restricts the plant’s growth and reduces crop yields. Researchers don’t know of any viruses this species transmits, but often, thrips can transmit viruses between plants, killing the plants.
“In order to minimize any kind of negative impacts we started warning people right away that this pest had made its way to Florida,” said Lance Osborne, UF/IFAS entomologist at the Mid-Florida Research and Education Center. “We better be careful. This insect is notorious for damaging peppers around the world but now it has moved from the greenhouse to the environment and has established itself in several areas around the state.”
Currently, scientists don’t know of any effective predators or other biologicals that attack Thrips parvispinus in Florida and chemical control has been very difficult. That makes early detection and prevention even more important.
“While damage symptoms are the most noticeable indicators of its infestations, they may not appear until after the plant has sustained considerable harm,” said Muhammad “Zee” Ahmed, USDA research entomologist. “As they say, prevention is always better than cure, and this is particularly true when dealing with Thrips parvispinus.”
The research team including Ahmed, Cindy McKenzie of USDA, and UF/IFAS Extension agent John Roberts conducted a survey of garden centers in Palm Beach County to understand how widespread the pest is. Eight out of nine stores entomologists visited had the pest.
In November, a south Florida grower lost an entire pepper crop to the pest valued at more than $1.3 million.
“At first, the damage can mimic mites and can be misleading,” said Osborne. “The control methods are not the same and without proper treatment, these thrips can take out a whole crop.”
Entomologists encourage growers to scout often and inspect their plants carefully.
“It isn’t that the sky is falling but we have to pay attention to this and not ignore it,” said Osborne. “Growers of any crop should be aware. This insect seems to have a broad host range. This won’t just impact peppers and ornamental plant growers.”
The pest has been detected on a wide variety of plants including 43 species from 19 plant families including fiber crops, vegetables and ornamental plants.
“Now that we know more about the insect, we need to do more research to know how to manage them,” said Osborne. “We want to help growers avoid wasting money and chemicals so we are working to develop effective spraying strategies for controlling their populations.”
Researchers are conducting controlled experiments in quarantine facilities including Dr. Revynthi’s laboratory at TREC and Osborne at MREC. But scientists are eager to test their findings in real-word scenarios.
The regulations for research on controlled pests of this kind are strict. Scientists cannot move plant material or the live insects outside of infested areas or work with them in university facilities accept in an approved quarantine room. These quarantine rooms are very small and not much different than a broom closet, which makes testing difficult.
“We are hearing that some things may work to control these thrips, but we need to conduct research to validate what we are hearing,” said Osborne. “I may find something to be successful when testing it here in a small room with artificial lighting, but it might not work in a greenhouse, landscape or vegetable field. We’re interested in working with growers to help manage the pest so we can better understand how to treat these thrips in a commercial setting.”
Growers who detect Thrips parvispisnus should immediately report their findings to the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Division of Plant Industry. Then, researchers can work with growers to help manage the pest and develop the best treatment options available.
A new website developed in collaboration between UF/IFAS and USDA provides detailed information on the insect’s biology, early detection, and damage symptoms with detailed videos and images.
Go to - mrec.ifas.ufl.edu, and trec.ifas.ufl.edu, for information and updates. And a tentative date of May 4th has been set up for a virtual workshop webinar.
“This information will be critical in developing effective control strategies and preventing the further spread of this invasive species in the U.S.,” said Ahmed.
Locally, Jeff DeMott, as president of the Miami-Dade Chapter of the Florida Nursery, Growers and Landscape Association (FNGLA) issued a statement to area stakeholders. Below are parts of his letter:
As observed at our “thrip threat” meeting held on March 28, 2023, one can see how worrisome this pest is to the whole of agriculture in South Dade and indeed, all of Florida.
First, it is important to understand that the urgency of this threat could not have come at a worse time. Our horticulture industry is at its most busy time of the year. From late March to early June, it is not unusual for our growers to work 10-12 hours+ per day and 6-7 days a week. It is known as our “Spring Shipping Season” and is when our industry is able to turn their fiscal year into a financially positive one.
Without our heavy sales and shipping for these 6-8 weeks our growers and farmers would not be able to operate and cease to exist. Quite simply, any actions related to stopping these operations from selling and shipping puts hundreds of millions of dollars in sales and tens of thousands of jobs at risk.
At our meeting, representatives from TREC, Division of Plant Industry (DPI), and those assembled, advised, and discussed the following:
• This particular Thrip was discovered in Orange County, FL in 2020 and thought to be an isolated incident. Since that time, it is has been found throughout the South Florida region and is theorized to also be found in the landscape.
• It is thought that this pest invaded our shores by coming in one of our very many ports of which too little is done by way of inspecting imports of produce and other food crops. It is important we do a better job of inspection at said ports of entry to preclude these crises from occurring in the first place, whereby we end up punishing our own, and in many circumstances, much too late, where mitigation has little chance to succeed.
• Our growers are internally battling pest and disease to prevent Thrips parvispinus. This is coming at great expense to our operations by way of an unprecedented amount of chemical expense and disbursements as well as dedicating extra labor towards such efforts.
Employees are also being redirected, per the advisement and in agreement with DPI, as scouts are being utilized throughout our growing areas to prevent the development and/or spread of pests. We ask that all efforts be made by relevant parties to ensure price gouging and efforts to squeeze our industry in the interest of greater profits, be monitored and handled swiftly as it relates to chemical expenditures and other supply resources needed in this fight.
• DPI Inspectors are currently being instructed to visually inspect crops that may be infected with Thrips parvispinus. Should inspectors encounter any Thrip activity a quarantine will be issued. Specifics about what is quarantined and at what scope is subjective and we appreciate the Department understanding that inspectors, in collaboration with our growers, can best decide whether only a specific crops’ bench or area is under such quarantine, as opposed to acres of land, an entire farm location, or the entity as a whole.
• A sample Thrip will be collected by the inspector and sent to DPI’s lab in Gainesville, FL for identification. It was advised that the quarantine is issued immediately and there is currently a wait time of around 2+ weeks for identification. We can and should do much better here. There were suggestions from the assembled that DPI should institute mobile ID stations in South Florida in order to speed up this very lengthy delay. As stated, hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue is at stake and every hour counts as it relates to an operation being under quarantine and not selling/shipping their plants. To wait 2+ weeks when this pest can be identified by experts in our local field is something that should be investigated immediately and put in place by DPI as soon as possible. In the case where the Thrips is not identified as parvispinus, a quarantine order could be lifted that much faster, allowing our growers to get back to selling and shipping.
• There are currently 17 growers under quarantine. I am sad to say this was the number that DPI shared with us at the meeting a few days ago. Since that time, I’m aware of at least two additional (large) operations that have gone under quarantine as well. This is surely to increase putting all of our livelihoods and the livelihoods of our employees at risk. It is imperative that our community of elected officials, the Division of Plant Industry, our local leaders, and horticultural organizations join forces in activating the suggestions outlined here within.
• Our final recommendation is that work begin to compensate those farms, nurseries, and growers who may be unable to sell and ship their material during this key window we have during the year. Furthermore, other funds be made available for the unprecedented amount of extra expense our growers are going to in thwarting this pest, as noted above. Should more and more quarantines be issued, this could amount to millions of dollars of lost revenue, and it is imperative funding be made available to ensure their ultimate survival throughout the remainder of the season and the year(s) ahead. Perhaps this can be made available via the Farm Service Agency within the USDA as other similar threats have been handled in years past, from hurricane assistance to the Coronavirus, etc. our growers have relied on the FSA for just such crises and this one is proving no different.
