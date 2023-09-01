Significant Saturday in Southwest Neighborhood
If a definition of “community spirit” is a willingness to come out in the August heat to help beautify and celebrate a neighborhood, it was on full display Saturday, August 26th, on SW 6th Street in Homestead. More than 100 individuals, families, members of business, civic and municipal organizations with adults, teenagers, and children stretched along four blocks to landscape, install new mailboxes, paint, and pick up trash in the before-and-after of a special ceremony.
The initial plan of the Homestead Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) was to have an official groundbreaking for four new homes to be built under the SW Neighborhood New H.O.M.E Initiative [Home Ownership Made Equitable].
As outlined in a recent press release, “The CRA is committed to implementing revitalization and redevelopment efforts to improve the redevelopment area and encourage economic growth, thereby increasing property values. A driving force behind revitalizing a community is homeownership. Currently, less than 20-percent of homes in the SW Homestead Neighborhood are owner-occupied.”
The construction of single-family homes is a major component of the Homestead CRA’s efforts to preserve and expand affordable housing in the redevelopment area. Building on vacant lots that often serve as grounds for illegal dumping also supports the CRA’s mission to eliminate slum and blighted areas.
The CRA has partnered with Minority Builders Coalition (“MBC”), a nonprofit developer, to build the homes. MBC has existed for more than 51 years and currently partners with various governmental entities (including City of Lauderhill, City of Coral Springs, City of Lauderdale Lakes, the City of Plantation, and Unincorporated Broward County) to provide new home construction. To help maintain affordability, MBC will also contribute towards buyer’s closing costs and upgrades.
The new homes will be sold for $325,000 to buyers with household incomes no less than 80% AMI and no greater than 120% AMI with priority given to first-time homebuyers. Qualified buyers will also be eligible for down payment and/or closing costs assistance up to $20,000 from the CRA. The homes will all be 3 beds / 2 baths and buyer may choose from three different models: Rose (1,280 sq ft); the Legend (1,698 sq ft with attached garage) and the Palmetto (1,698 sq ft with attached garage). Buyers are determined on a first-come; first-ready basis. For more information about the homes, please contact Nancy at Housing Foundation of America, 954-923-5001.
Other partners include: South Florida Regional Planning Council, Housing Foundation of America, LHP Construction & Management, Corp., and Sagoma Construction.”
In discussion about celebrating the event, another exciting idea was posed and plans for, "Rock the Block," became more than a suggestion. CRA, the Southwest Advisory Committee (SWAC), the City, and Homestead Main Street collaborated to bring together volunteers, support teams, myriad supplies, lots of water and hydrating beverages, snacks, and lunch as the morning would begin at 8:00 a.m., before pausing for the groundbreaking and lunch, then continue into the afternoon. In a well-organized effort, work proceeded with shared pride as fences were painted, plants put into place, and much more.
When the time drew close for the groundbreaking, CRA Director Kametra Driver, Homestead Mayor Steven Losner, Vice-Mayor Julio Guzman, Councilmembers Patricia Fairclough-Staggers and Larry Roth and Brian Johnson, President/CEO of Minority Builders Coalition, took their places for the official program.
In welcoming the crowd, CRA Director Driver explained only fifteen percent of homes in the SW neighborhood were resident-owned. The new houses meant the majority of homes on SW 6th Street would now be resident-owned. She thanked the many people and organizations who made the day possible. Mayor Losner included extra thanks for those, “with dirt under your fingernails and paint on your hands”, for volunteering. “I am convinced this will have a ripple effect,” he said in brief remarks and spoke of the City’s commitment to bettering all neighborhoods. Councilwoman Fairclough-Staggers brought a strongly personal perspective. “I rejoice in this day,” as she called out numerous families and individuals who are part of the neighborhood. Born in Homestead and raised in Southwest until age nineteen, she assured everyone she would continue her support even though she will be leaving the Council due to term limits.
MBC President Johnson praised the City Council and CRA for persevering through complex procedures in order to open this new path to home ownership. He also explained their non-profit organization, often in competition with for-profit developers, would manage the entire process. Construction was one aspect, but working with applicants to ensure financing was manageable and they were prepared to meet the financial commitment is part of their program.
The speakers moved to the waiting shovels where Josh Padgett, Master of Ceremony, led the crowd in the, “five, four, three, two, one” countdown. The first dirt of what will soon be a construction site was tossed to a round of applause.
Lunch was almost ready to be serve, and volunteers still had goals to finish. Padgett had reminded everyone to stay hydrated and although lots of beverages were on hand, Baptist Health Homestead Hospital had a tent for support if needed.
For more information about different CRA programs and events, go to https://cityofhomestead.com/547/Community-Redevelopment-Agency; Tel: (305) 224-4480. Social media are Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and Vimeo.
