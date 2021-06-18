Sponsored by Homestead Kiwanis and Military Affairs Council (MAC)
This year’s Homestead Kiwanis Dolphin Days Fishing Tournament concluded on Saturday with the weigh-in and awards ceremony at Exit One Taproom.
Co-sponsored by the Military Affairs Council (MAC) and with the support of many other organizations and individuals, the tournament returned after a years hiatus due to COVID-19.
Twenty nine boats were entered in the event and 16 of them brought fish to be weighed on a day that brought rain and “not great Mahi conditions” according to local radio star Doughie Hitchcock.
Overall winner was Bud Cornell with a 17.4 pound fish.
Second overall was Staff Sergeant Joshua Reynolds with a 6.7 lbs. fish and in 3rd was Reese Walker with 6.5 lbs. Reese was also the winner of the Pee Wee Angler category for kids nine years and younger.
Lesli Livingston was the first place Female Angler and Shane Walker won the Junior Angler Category.
