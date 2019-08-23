By the time Marlen Weeks opened the public meeting at the KL Lion’s Club Tuesday night, there was standing room only.
A very energetic crowd came out to learn more about what is being force fed to them by Monroe County administrators and the Monroe County Commissioners.
The most treasured parcel in Key Largo is the community park.
Monroe County Mayor Sylvia Murphy, who represents Key Largo on the County Commission, should be grateful she stayed away from the meeting as many present made their disgust with her very clear. The thought of building Murphy’s and the commissioners planned ‘workforce/affordable’ housing adjacent to the existing park is a disturbing example of public officials pursuing their own agendas contrary to public opinion.
The parcel in question had been part of the original park plan dating back many years. Impassioned residents spoke of raising their children in the park and themselves enjoying what it offers. The park is a very popular place for Key Largo residents with walking and fitness trails, tennis courts, volleyball courts, basketball courts and baseball fields, a skate park, and Jacobs Aquatic Center.
A local resident spoke about what she believed will become of the close-knit community surrounding the park if the construction Murphy and her counterparts have in mind comes to fruition.
A petition circulated at the meeting where hundreds of signatures were secured.
To learn more, go to the Facebook page: KLCP Save Our Green Space.
The Save Our Green Space Group will be holding a peaceful demonstration at the median at MM99 on September 13th to help gather support for their grassroots initiative. They are asking supporters to attend the BOCC meeting in Key Largo on September 18th at the Murray Nelson Government Center where they will be able to address County staff and Commissioners during the Sounding Board portion of the meeting.
