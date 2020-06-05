Family and friends of Wanda C. Brown joined together Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Branam Funeral Home to celebrate her life and express sorrow at her unexpected Friday, May 29, 2020 passing. Current circumstances limited the number of individuals present although the service was live-streamed.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Henry M. Klompen, his wife Moon Pulido-Klomplen, and their daughter Victoria.
Born September 26, 1947, her husband, Jerry Brown, predeceased her in 2009.
Wanda’s extensive contributions to the community crossed decades and many who knew her poise and grace were aware of her professional runway model background. Later, she was a different type of role model in the thirty-two years she spent as a teacher’s assistant. For dozens of other young ladies she served as mentor and chaperone where she was an officer and active member of the Miss Homestead Scholarship Foundation Board of Directors. She was often seen throughout the community at activities with the reigning title holder and she was also part of the Miss Homestead Board to represent the Homestead Pageant at the Miss Florida Pageant.
Small business owners and presidents/CEOs of large corporations alike all knew they would see her smile at Chamber of Commerce events where she worked for more than a decade. Her presence throughout the community though was just as likely to be in her volunteer work that extended into multiple organizations. She served as President, Homestead Main Street Board of Directors, on the Friends of the Historic Seminole Theatre Board, was a past member of the Redland Women’s Club, and longtime member of Homestead Center for the Arts.
More than 100 comments were posted to Facebook as the news circulated. Homestead Mayor Steven Losner reflected the City’s remembrance. “Wanda was a true cheerleader for our community and her usual presence at civic events will be missed.”
Frank Balzebre, Office of the Mayor Miami-Dade County frequently attended Chamber events. “How sad... a great and quiet lady who was the backbone of the chamber for years. She will be missed.”
Miami-Dade Commissioner Daniella Levine Cava knew her through her community service as well. “I am devastated to learn this. What an extraordinarily kind and caring person she was. She made me feel welcome from the moment I met her. What a loss for us all.”
A small sampling of others described the shared sentiment. “She was truly the kindest person I ever met”; “Will always miss her smile and she was always happy. Loved her”; “Wanda’s smile was contagious and our hearts hold many years of memories she had a servants heart.”; and “Wanda was such a kind and gracious lady.”
In keeping with her years of caring and volunteering, two organizations very special to her heart have been selected for donations in her memory.
Contributions to Friends of the Historic Seminole Theatre can be made on-line https://www.friendsofthehistoricseminoletheatre.com/in-memorium. Checks can also be sent to Friends of the Seminole Theatre, PO Box 1308, Homestead, FL 33030-1308.
Her love for her pets was equally well-known and donations can be arranged through Dogsincrisisfundraiser@gmail.com
