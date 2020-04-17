Any farmer, especially one who comes from a multi-generation farming family, has experienced at least one destructive crisis and the challenges of recovery.
The primary dangers here is of course hurricanes or tornados, then there are devastating diseases and invasive species.
In recent years, foreign dumping of produce has emerged as what many refer to as the most critical issue.
No one was prepared though for the rapidity and scope of a nation-wide economic shut-downs as part of the COVID-19 crisis. Markets literally disappeared overnight as perishable fruits and vegetables were either already picked or were ripening for picking. The unsettling impacts raise the specter of something only the generation who lived through the Great Depression is familiar with.
Intense discussions and courses of actions are being explored or taken at municipal, county, state, and federal level.
Sam S. Accursio and Sons Farms, established in 1948, is a name well-known in South Dade. Sam Accursio, Jr. knows what it is like to see fields laid to waste. Having to plow under their own crops, however, is not something he wanted to face. They had already contributed as much produce as organizations like Farm Share could absorb.
“I was talking to my sales force as we saw the coolers starting to fill. Then I woke up about 3:00 o’clock one morning with the kind of ‘light-bulb’ idea of doing our own sales to the public. Selling below cost would help the community and it was better than plowing crops under.”
With the decision made, establishing procedures was a matter of managing logistics. They kept the process as simple as possible in their announcement for their new Saturday and Sunday sales.
“It will be a drive through system. We please ask everyone to have your order written down on paper and try to have exact change. Please everyone stay in their vehicle at all times to maintain social distancing. The Homestead Police
Department has made a route to speed the line up and will be directing traffic to help speed up the process!”
The real unknown was what kind of response they would get. Word spread quickly and with prices like $10.00 for a 25-pound box of tomatoes, turn-out was not a problem.
Yvonne Knowles, Executive Director for Homestead Main Street, heard there would be blueberries (4 pounds for $15.00) as well that second weekend.
Although it did take almost hour-and-a-half to get through the line, it was worth the effort for two reasons. “Early Saturday morning the citizens in the long car line that snaked through the Redland were friendly, patient and most grateful for having a chance to support our local growers. . . plus, once we got to the front, the extraordinary quality of the produce was amazing.”
Not everyone is able to personally use a 40-pound box of cucumbers, but some can be shared with neighbors and friends. In other cases, people are involved with churches or organizations providing food to those in need and they contribute their excess to those causes.
Sales for Saturday, April 13, 2020 were scheduled from 5:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and by 10:00 a.m., 600 cars had passed through. When asked about the near term, Accursio was pragmatic. “The season usually ends May 1st. We’re taking it day-by-day, with what we can sell [wholesale], give away, or move through drive-up sales.”
Details about their schedule and what is available can be found on their Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/samsaccursioandsonsfarms/)
Traci Cope Tam, resident and real estate broker and owner, is enthused about the weekend opportunities. “The farmers in our community are some of the first to step up when anyone is in need. It was only natural when Sammy reached out for our support that we as a community support him and our other local farmers. We are grateful for Sammy and our other farmers for bringing the farm to the people of Homestead.”
What the future holds beyond this growing season goes to the unresolved point of what to do about foreign produce.
“When this is all over, I hope people continue this trend to demand safe, fresh food,” Accursio explained. “If things get back to normal, everyone needs to demand Florida products all winter.
In other farms, our watermelon growers are harvesting in their hometowns where they’re flooded with cheaper Mexican watermelons. Everyone says they’re concerned about carbon footprint, but we truck something 1,500 miles from Texas to sell Mexican products in Florida. How does that make sense?”
