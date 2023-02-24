Members from the community got together this past Saturday at the Seminole Theater to celebrate Black History Month. The event was organized through a collaboration between the NAACP South Dade Branch and South Dade Connections.
A number of community leaders spoke at the celebration. Homestead Vice Mayor Julio Guzman spoke about Black history from a Homestead perspective. Councilwoman Patricia Fairclough-Staggers and Councilwoman Jenifer Baily also spoke. Florida City Mayor Otis Wallace spoke about Black History. There was a presentation of a lifetime service award given to Greer Wallace, the wife of Mayor Wallace. Former Senator Dwight Bullard introduced a new slate of officers for the NAACP South Dade Branch.
“This was a great event. It brought a group of Black professionals together to celebrate Black History,” said Cardelle Hayes, president of South Dade Connections. “It was held on the second floor, and we could look out over Losner Park.”
