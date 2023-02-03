Sean Fletcher served Homestead as a reserve police officer for 15 years and worked as a detective and a sergeant.
Now a Homestead Council member, Fletcher has great respect for Homestead Police Chief Alexander Rolle.
“Rolle was the first black police chief in Homestead and is the longest serving chief in Florida. He was a good leader and he practiced what he preached. He treated people with the utmost respect. He was able to get more out of people by working with them,” said Fletcher.
During the Jan. 25th Homestead City Council meeting, council agreed 7-0 to rename the police headquarters building as the Alexander E. Rolle, Jr. Homestead Police Station.
A renaming ceremony is planned for late February.
During the meeting, there was a tremendous outpouring of support and admiration for Rolle. Police chiefs from nearby cities, Homestead government employees, elected leaders, family members and longtime friends all came and expressed their appreciation for Rolle. The consensus from those who spoke from the dais noted how much Rolle cared about them and the community.
Councilperson Larry Roth, who brought the resolution, said he has been impressed with Rolle. He wanted Rolle to have the honor while he was still alive. “He was born and raised here, and he cares about the community. He knows what it is like to have nothing and has helped people succeed. He has been transparent and works hard. He is a person that every officer should strive to be like. He is a great leader and an amazing man,” said Roth.
Mayor Steven Losner was pleased to see so much support for Rolle. “He had to overcome alot and we saw an outpouring of community support. He is well respected by the people in his department. He hired from inside and took an interest in the people who worked for the Homestead police,” said Losner.
Rolle, age 72, joined the Homestead Police Department in 1979 and has been chief for the past 25 years come this June. At the meeting it was noted that he is the longest serving police chief in Florida.
After listening to the many who spoke on his behalf, he took to the microphone and described how he overcame adversity to become a Homestead police officer and then a chief. He spoke of being poor as a young person and working very hard doing lawn work. He remembered being tired while working for his father’s landscaping business and how his father encouraged him to continue working.
Eventually, he was able to go to college and then earned a position in the Homestead Police Department. “I had no idea I would be in this position. I was raised to work hard and that hard work would speak for itself. People who seek glory don’t know the story,” Rolle said.
He believes it is important for the police to care for the people of Homestead in a respectful and professional way.
During the meeting, Rolle said as a leader he insisted that his officers treat everyone, regardless of their background or status, the way he would want to be treated. Rolle credited his parents and the way he was raised. People who worked with Rolle and know him well say that he has a reputation for treating everyone very well.
Members of his family were present, and they spoke on how much he cared about them and the community. They noted even when the Chief goes to a restaurant many people are eager to say hello and speak with him.
The Council has agreed to extend Rolle’s contract for another year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.