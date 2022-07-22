Multiple residents called the Sheriff’s Office on July 15 to report scammers calling them claiming to be associated with Monroe County law enforcement.
In each instance, the residents did the right thing by hanging up and calling the Sheriff’s Office for verification.
The scam is common nationally: A criminal will call you posing as a Deputy with the Sheriff’s Office and claim you have warrants, unpaid traffic tickets, missed jury duty or some other made-up offense. They will then instruct you to pay them over the phone to resolve the fake issue. Often they will ask the intended victim to pay with store-bought gift cards — a sure sign you’re getting scammed.
The criminals use phone numbers and often will use real officials’ names during the scams. Some residents have previously reported getting calls from someone posing as Sheriff Rick Ramsay.
First off: If you receive a call from a law enforcement agency/utility company/government agency or popular business, hang up and contact the agency for verification.
Second: NEVER PAY FOR ANYTHING OVER THE PHONE WITH GIFT CARDS.
In sum: Residents should never give personal, monetary, or gift card information to anyone over the phone, in a text, or an email— TO ANYONE REGARDLESS OF WHO THEY CLAIM TO BE — without first checking with that person, utility, business, or government agency.
Anyone with information about any crimes should contact the Sheriff's Office at 305-292-7000. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-471-8477. If a tip leads to an arrest in the case, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward. Tips may also be submitted online at www.floridakeyscrimestoppers.com or via a text message using the smartphone app called P3 Phone. Tips can also be submitted via social media such as Facebook, Instagram or Twitter using the @CrimeStoppers305 hashtag.
