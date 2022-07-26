The Monroe County Board of County Commissioners welcomed three new Firefighter/EMTs to Monroe County Fire Rescue. Family and friends joined the commissioners and fire rescue staff at a badge pinning and oath presentation.
“The hard work they put in makes my job easier,” said Monroe County Training Battalion Chief Charlie Mather. He said to the new hires, “The challenges placed before you to get into fire service were small; never lose sight of the passion you had to get here nor let go of the compassion and empathy you need for the lives you will impact.”
The three new hires include:
• Lisandro Gonzalez, Firefighter/EMT, of Hialeah, went to Coral Springs Fire Academy for his fire certification and Miami Dade College for his EMT certification. He realized he wanted to become a firefighter after calling 911 for his grandfather, who needed emergency care.
• Luis Garcia, Firefighter/EMT, graduated from South Miami High School and received a Bachelor’s degree in Special Education and his fire and Paramedic certifications from Miami Dade College. After teaching for a few years, he decided to change his career path and fell in love with fire service. He is excited to serve the community with one common goal, to serve and protect.
• Robert Ruiz, Firefighter/EMT, attended Braddock Senior High in Westchester and received his fire certification at Broward Fire Academy and his EMT from Miami Dade College. He recently finished his Paramedic certification course at the American Medical Academy. He enjoys learning about emergency medicine and looks forward to making a difference in someone’s life.
