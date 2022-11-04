After months of discussion, protest and negotiation, the Miami Dade County Commission voted on Tuesday in favor of amending the current perimeter of the Urban Development Boundary (UDB) in Homestead.
This new decision allows developers to move the UDB for the first time since 2013 to build warehouses on 800 acres of farmland near the Allapattah exit of the Florida Turnpike extension. The land in question is north of SW 268 Street, between SW 121 and 107 Avenues.
The project envisions the County’s largest industrial park with 9 million square feet of commercial/industrial space including a hotel and shopping center.
The UDB goal is to manage development at a rate equal to projected population and economic growth for the next ten to twenty years. It also tries to maximize efficiency of public service and still conserve natural resources, according to the County Planning Office website.
Developers pointed out at hearings held in Sept. 2021, that the area is already designated for future expansion if the County finds there isn’t enough land available for development inside the UDB.
An economist, paid by developers to project job growth, found the completed project would provide 12,000 jobs.
In comparison, Homestead’s Park of Commerce used 100 acres for a ‘vehicle recovery center’ that created one job. Based on those references, the 800 acres might provide between eight and 12,000 jobs.
From coverage in the SDNL at that time, “Environmentalists object to commercial development in a coastal flood zone two miles west of Biscayne Bay. The vacant land acts as a filtration system for run-off to the Bay. The land is low-lying subject to storm surge and periodic flooding. Developers said at the hearing building sites would be elevated to protect against those risks.”
At Tuesday’s hearing, opponents speaking out stated, “The warehouse goes against smart growth policies and eliminates the buffer needed to restore and filter the natural flow of water.”
The land in question is in District 8, home to County Commissioner Danielle Cohen Higgins. In her statement from the dais she said, “I’ve never seen such great opposition to an application like this before and for good
reason. And yet, the 10 gentlemen presenting this application have greater influence than our federal government, the Dept. of Interior, our Commission of Agriculture, and our administration and local cities and municipalities, the list goes on. I commend you gentlemen because it looks like this is cooked. An incredible landgrab. So cooked, it’s burnt.”
Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava released the following statement:
"I’m deeply disappointed by today’s decision to move the urban development boundary. Despite clear, bipartisan opposition from the residents and Commissioner of District 8, county planning experts, and federal, state, and tribal leaders, the Board of County Commissioners voted in favor of unsustainable, sprawling development at the expense of our precious natural environment and agricultural economy. Our residents are experiencing major challenges to their quality of life – an affordability crisis, worsening traffic, flooding, contamination of Biscayne Bay, and the threat of climate change. Too many of these issues are the consequence of past poor planning and misguided development. By voting to move the urban development boundary, we are doubling down on past mistakes – increasing the risk of flooding for residents in South Dade, stifling our vital agricultural economy, and threatening the health of Biscayne Bay and the Everglades. Miami-Dade is ready for smart planning that looks into the future, invests in transit corridors, and sets us up for long-term prosperity and sustainable economic growth. Unfortunately, today’s vote does the opposite.
Mayor Levine-Cava commented on Wednesday that she is weighing the possibility of a veto, "It is within my power to veto and I'm looking at all those options."
The Mayor needs five votes to exercise the veto. Currently, she only has four, after Comm. Raquel Regalado flipped her vote.
The Mayor said, "This is something that is really not needed - no need, no plan, no proof that it is beneficial to the environment."
The veto must be optioned within 10 days of the vote.
