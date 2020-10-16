Last week, County Commissioner Daniella Levine Cava brought funding to the effort to accelerate transit progress in South Dade by investing in a new Park and Ride facility, providing incentives and convenience for commuters.
The Miami-Dade Board of County Commissioners approved legislation sponsored by Commissioner Daniella Levine Cava, in partnership with Commissioner Dennis Moss, to provide $5.7 million from the County’s Transportation Infrastructure Improvement District (TIID) to help fund the Homestead Intermodal Center, featuring a Park and Ride facility adjacent to the transitway.
"This vote is a major step forward to accelerate transit progress,” said Commissioner Levine Cava. “Park and Rides have been key to successfully building transit ridership along the South Dade Transitway. This partnership with Homestead is a crucial component of the SMART plan as we move toward breaking ground on the South corridor.”
The City of Homestead has invested significantly in revitalizing its downtown, including a strong commitment to transit-oriented development. Commissioner Levine Cava worked in partnership between the County and City to expand transit options and access for many more South Dade residents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.