The first steps are being taken on the redevelopment of a large piece of land in Florida City.
During the April 12 meeting, the Florida City Commission approved on first reading an ordinance to approve a zoning change from light industrial district to transit oriented development district for the 14.2-acre property located at the Southwest corner of West Palm Drive and South Krome Avenue.
This is a major development for Florida City, according to Jon Ward, executive director of the CRA. It involves land known as the old Strano packing house which was engaged in agricultural packing. Years ago, millions of tomatoes were packed at this processing plant.
It is a $100 million project, the largest commercial development in Florida City for more than 20 years.
Proposals for the site include a major grocery store - about 45,000 square feet, high quality restaurants and smaller stores on the street front property.
Toward the back there will be some residential development, probably multistory apartment buildings or townhomes “The restaurants will appeal to a variety of customers, but we will have better restaurants and stores. This will be very exciting,” said Ward.
This zoning change passed unanimously and there will be a final reading at an upcoming meeting. There was no opposition from the public on this item.
Mayor Otis Wallace said, “This is something I have been working on for a long time. I am excited to turn a derelict site, an eyesore, into something that provides a whole lot of employment and a decent tax base for Florida City. We are looking for a commercial presence on Palm Drive and Krome Avenue to service all the new people who are moving into Florida City. The people who already live here will have a variety of new choices to shop and eat.”
Final approval was granted for an ordinance of a zoning change from single family residential to neighborhood commercial district for the 0.8 acre property located at 932 West Palm Drive.
“We will have commercial strip centers at this location. We will have local commercial businesses on this parcel of land,” said Ward. This passed unanimously.
Mayor Wallace said, “This is a perfect use for the property. We will have a mix of commercial development and a school for developmentally challenged children. We have to provide for all the needs of the community, and this will provide for an unmet need.”
There was final reading approving for a small-scale land use amendment from the commercial land use category to the medium density land use category and a zoning district boundary change from the agricultural district to the planned unit development district for the 8.6 acre property located at the Northeast Corner of Southwest 192 Avenue and Southwest 344th Street. It passed unanimously. This land will include businesses and residential.
“There is a need for more stores, offices and restaurants,” said Wallace. “That project is on the border of Florida City and we have a lot of development in that area. This is a major development site in the City and it is important that we get some commercial development there. There will be some residential, but we need a drug store and restaurants there.”
The City Commission passed a resolution to annex ten acres in Florida City which will be the future stie of Patches, an organization that helps children and families with severe difficulties. It cares for kids and allows parents to work during the day while their children are in care.
“With Patches the children are cared for in a loving environment and their parents can earn a living. This site at the corner of Redland Road and SW Seventh Street is where the new campus will be located,” said Wallace.
