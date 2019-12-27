A six-member Homestead City Council returned to a deferred request for retail commercial building along Farm Life School Road (162nd Avenue) at its meeting on December 18.
The planning amendment changed the land’s designation from low density residential to light commercial use for a 1.4 acre parcel bounded by the turnpike and 162nd Avenue. A second item rezoned the property from single family use that allowed eight houses to a retail commercial complex.
Planning & Zoning Board approved both requests by a vote of three to one.
During November’s regular meeting, staff informed Council that the County approved and funded a 2020 project for a traffic light with turning lanes at this intersection of Mowry Road and Farm Life School Road.
In seeking approval for the change to commercial, the applicant made a detailed declaration of restrictions on the land including the stipulation that no business can operate between eleven pm and 5 am. The developer also promised to add a three foot landscape berm along 162nd Avenue screening the property’s parking lot. This berm follows the design plan adding a six foot masonry wall on the north side to buffer the business from adjacent houses.
“I understand that this distinct shape and size parcel works better as a commercial property,” said Mayor Steve Losner. “There are scores of permitted uses for such property and day care is only one.”
Councilmember Patricia Fairclough-Staggers opposed a day care facility in a commercial zone. She said there were over seventy day cares in the area and this was a bad fit. “There’s no need for a day care in a commercial facility,” she told the applicant.
“I’ve received a lot of feedback from the neighborhood,” said Councilmember Sean Fletcher. “The commercial aspects of that location like a gas station were the goal, so there’s community input favoring that decision.” Councilmember Jenifer Bailey agreed.
On the amendment to the comprehensive plan, Council voted five to one in favor, Fairclough-Staggers voting no. On rezoning from single family to retail commercial, the Council vote was four to two in favor, Fairclough-Staggers and Roth voting no.
An item on the air conditioning maintenance agreement for the Seminole Theatre prompted continued discussion. Council consensus seemed to be for a one year agreement at about $36,000 without voiding an existing warranty. Ultimately the issue was deferred to the January Council meeting.
Without discussion, Council agreed to new architectural and design guidelines for mixed use and nonresidential development in the City. Staff considered the measure a periodic update of local regulations.
The new standards were approved unanimously.
In other matters, Council approved creation of a charter review committee to recommend Charter changes for voters on the 2020 ballot.
The Mayor said a review is required every five years but that did not happen in December 2017. It was agreed a seven member committee allowed each Council member would name a delegate.
The resolution required a committee majority to be City residents, permitting at least two non-resident voting members. That provision satisfied Councilmember Stephen Shelley’s concern for participation by local business owners who may be non-residents.
A bill HB 829 circulating in Tallahassee would prohibit state road #836 from having express lanes with tolls. Mayor Losner asked Council for a resolution supporting that legislation. Homestead’s Florida lobbyist recommended the action.
“By the time of our next Council meeting, legislative session will be underway,” said Mayor Losner. “This (Homestead) section of the turnpike is the most profitable in the entire system.”
Councilmember Shelley said the underlying bill was controversial as a dispute between the County and the state on the authority to establish express lanes and set tolls.
He recommended a resolution stating that if HB829 passes it be amended to require a review of the methodology on establishing express lanes. “That would be in keeping with a more open discussion which is likely to be a very active discussion,” Shelley said. The City lobbyist endorsed this approach.
Council unanimously endorsed the amended resolution for presentation by the lobbyist.
The Mayor requested a Council discussion on implementing a development moratorium for the City.
“Similar to our moratoriums in 2005 and 2008, a neighboring city adopted one to give itself a breath to address residential as well as commercial development,” said Mayor Losner. “Is there any support for taking this action here?”
“I’m in favor of learning more about it,” said Councilmember Shelley. “I don’t want to inject uncertainties. We’ll need to change the Code and investors should be told what’s in and what’s out.”
Councilmember Larry Roth said, “We’re choked with development on the east side. These residential density issues are tied with traffic issues. Would it be by section? The southwest section needs new buildings. We don’t want to miss any opportunities.”
Councilmember Bailey noted, “We’re in a unique position where many developments are coming our way and we should take our time to make sure they are sufficient and meet our vision.” She spoke in favor of the work-live-play concept for Homestead.
The Mayor proposed a workshop for all Council members to have an open discussion on the issue in January with staff.
Jose Daza and Paul Wiggins were named as resident voting members of the Planning and Zoning Board. Two alternate positions remain unfilled. It was noted that two openings occurred when member terms expired with the four year maximum.
Lawanda Bragg was appointed to the Southwest Advisory committee and confirmed by Council.
(1) comment
we know who to vote out now.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.