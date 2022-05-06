A 32-year-old Castle Rock, Colorado man wanted in connection with the death of his mother last month was captured by Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Deputies at a Plantation Key gas station early Tuesday morning.
Matthew Harless Buchanan is currently in jail and is expected to be
returned to Colorado to face multiple charges, including murder and arson.
The Sheriff’s Office received information at approximately 3 a.m. that a white Dodge Caravan and Buchanan were in Monroe County.
A be-on-the-lookout alert was issued and the van was found shortly thereafter at the 7-Eleven in Plantation Key. Buchanan was detained. A 50-year-old Daytona Beach woman also in the van was released.
The Castle Rock Police Department (CRPD) said Friday it had issued an
arrest warrant for a man in connection with the death of his mother in a fire in Castle Rock earlier this week.
Buchanan, 32, was named a "person of interest" in the investigation into the house fire and death of Elizabeth Bjorlow, 59.
Bjorlow died Tuesday after a fire was reported at her home. Another person was taken to the hospital but was expected to survive.
Buchanan was diagnosed as "severely bipolar," according to a restraining order that his mother filed last July.
