Colonel Joshua Padgett took command of the 482nd Fighter Wing and Homestead Air Reserve Base (HARB) in December of 2022.
COL Padgett grew up in Hartford, Arkansas and attended the University of Arkansas on a ROTC scholarship. Upon graduation he was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the US Air Force.
Shortly thereafter he began flight school and was selected to fly F-16s. After ten years on active duty, including an assignment to the Republic of Korea, he transferred to the Air Force Reserve. He has flown over 3400 hours in the F-16 with multiple combat deployments.
He holds a master’s degree in Leadership and is a graduate of the Air War College. Prior to coming to HARB he served as the director of the Commander’s Action Group at Headquarters Air Force Reserve Command.
On March 3rd, COL Padgett sat down with the News Leader. We began the interview by asking how his last job at Air Force Reserve Command, with its view of the entire Air Force Reserve and the insights he gained would shape his command of the 482nd.
He told us, “The job I was in offered a significant amount of insight into how all the constituent parts fit together and subsequently come together to help the command to formulate a strategy at the senior leader level where the decisions are being made. The insight into how any given Wing fits into the decision making calculus was probably my biggest take away.” He continued, “You develop a lot of relationships with folks you work with on a staff like that. Just having conversations with smart folks makes you smarter.”
We then asked the Colonel how the change in national defense strategy and focus away from counterterrorism and the mid-east and toward great power competition and China will effect how the 482nd trains to deploy and fight.
He responded, “One of the big changes that this drives for us is a transition from large bases where everything is in place." He continued, "I think what you'll see is a need for quite a bit more agility both on the decision-making side, equipment movement, smaller teams and you’ll see this with concepts like Multi-capable Airmen or Agile Combat Employment. Both of those concepts are extremely important in the new environment. What we are working toward now is an ability for our guys to, in smaller teams, to be able to operate out of austere locations with limited guidance and a lack of infrastructure compared to what we have done over the past couple of decades.”
As to how the Wing is training Padgett said, “Every few months we’re doing some small-scale exercises. What you’ll see us do is launch an element of F-16s, 2, 4, or 6 and instead of coming back here and turning the planes (refueling and rearming) from here where we have all of our equipment and people, we’ll do it from another location with a small team of maintainers that turn the aircraft there with a small amount of equipment simulating an environment we might see somewhere else.”
Two of the concepts the Colonel referred above - the first, Multi-capable Airmen are Airmen trained on basic tasks outside of their military specialty. The second, Agile Combat Employment is operating out of not the traditional large overseas bases as large units, but rather forward locations with less infrastructure and in smaller groupings.
We then asked COL Padgett about the ongoing efforts to work with the City of Homestead and Miami Dade County to ensure that land use around the Base supports the ability to operate and train.
He told us, “The relationships in the past have been good and I don’t see that changing in the future.” He continued, “We all know there is a limited amount of land down here and we know that the community and individuals want to use it for certain things. That’s when we have a dialog. We don’t want to prevent somebody from doing what they want with a piece of land. We want to be a good steward. When we fly over that land, that air space close to the base, we want it to be safe for the local community and we don’t want noise or altitude to be a hindrance to how a business would operate.”
We then asked about the F-35 and the prospects of the 482nd transitioning to that aircraft.
The Colonel told us that he did not believe that the announcement that the 125th Air Guard operating from HARB was receiving F-35s to replace their F-15s would make much difference in the ongoing decision process on fielding in the Air Force Reserve. He continued, “I think that if you look geographically at our location. If you look at the strategic impact of South Florida, its access to Latin America and some of the things that are going on down there with respect to outside the region actors, and you look at our operational relevancy epically with some of our mission partners and tenants located on base. Those come together to make a great case for us. I’m optimistic.”
We then turned to the upcoming air show, Wings Over Homestead to be held April 1st and 2nd.
COL Padgett said, “It’s shaping up to be a great airshow. We’ve got a 2-day show planned for the local community. All the Airmen in the 482nd Fighter Wing are looking to giving back and having those folks out here so we can share what we do with the community. They are excited about that. We’re going to showcase some of our stuff here on base.”
He also told us that his planners are working hard to make the whole experience of parking, security and traffic flow easier and better for those attending with most being able to park right on base. About the show he said, “We’ve got the Thunderbirds who will perform both days. The F-22 Raptor Demo is impressive, one of the best demonstrations you’ll ever see. We’ve got a ton of other acts and static displays as well.”
As to the “return on investment” to the Air Force and to HARB he said, “It certainly is a chance to recruit, it raises awareness of what’s out there and what a path forward might look like. It’s not just about the airplanes and the guys flying them. We’ve got a lot of great folks out there who might want to work on them, who might want to fix them, or they might want to be a member of a security forces unit, or learn about being a loadmaster on one of the larger aircraft we’re going to have here. We’ll have folks they can speak to in all of those areas.”
He then turned to the second part, “The local community support here is fantastic. This gives us a chance to feel like we at least gave something back to everybody that supports us.”
Colonel Padgett concluded the interview by saying, “I’m excited to be here. We’re excited for the relationship we have with the local community. I think the future for HARB is bright. I’m looking forward to seeing what takes place over the next two years here.”
