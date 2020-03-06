On 3 March from 9:00 to Noon Homestead’s Community Policing Team partnered with Starbucks to host Coffee With A Cop.
This is an ongoing program that aims to give Homestead Residents an opportunity to meet and interact with their Police Department. Community Policing Officers were joined by Chief Rolle and his Command Staff as well as Uniformed and Plain Clothes Officers.
Chief Rolle discussing the event and the Department’s policy to hire from the local community whenever possible said “It’s important for our citizens to know that the only real difference between them and their Police Officers is the uniform.”
Officer Demps a 6 1/2 year veteran of the department who has been working in Community Policing for almost a year said “ These events build bridges. We want the community to know it’s OK to speak to Police Officers.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.