Coast Guard Cutter Charles Sexton's crew repatriated 27 Cubans to Cuba,
Tuesday, following two interdictions off Florida’s coast.
In the first interdiction, a good Samaritan reported a 21-foot vessel with 22 people aboard, approximately 7 miles south of Key West to Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders at approximately 3:45 p.m. Friday. They were brought aboard Coast Guard Cutter William Trump and transferred to the Charles Sexton and reported in good health.
In the second interdiction, Coast Guard Station Islamorada reported a makeshift raft with five people aboard, approximately 15 miles offshore of Islamorada to Sector Key West watchstanders at approximately 4 p.m. Saturday. A Station
Islamorada boat crew picked up the five people and transferred them to the Charles Sexton. They were in good health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.