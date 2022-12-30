Coast Guard Cutter Charles David Jr. and Coast Guard Cutter Richard Etheridge crew's repatriated 143 Cubans to Cuba, Tuesday, following interdictions off Florida's coast.
On Dec. 21st, a good Samaritan notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, about 23 miles south of Big Pine Key. On the same day a Custom and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations law enforcement aircrew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant 8:30 a.m., about 38 miles south of Key West.
A Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 law enforcement aircrew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant chug, on the same day at 10 a.m., about 32 miles south of Marathon.
On Dec. 22nd, Coast Guard Cutter Tahoma's crew notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel at 3 a.m., about 24 miles south of Islamorada. A good Samaritan notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel at 11 a.m., about 11 miles south of Marathon. And a Custom and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations law enforcement aircrew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant chug at 12 p.m., about 15 miles south of Marquesas. Another good Samaritan notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel at 2 p.m., about 31 miles southeast of Islamorada.
A third good Samaritan notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a sailing chug at 3 p.m., about 35 miles south of Lower Matecumbe Key.
A fourth Samaritan notified Sector Miami watchstanders of a migrant vessel, at 4:30 p.m., about 5 miles east of Boca Raton. A good Samaritan notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, on Dec. 23rd, at 8 p.m., about 15 miles south of Long Key.
"Coast Guard crews and our partner agencies maintain an active presence in the Florida Straits, Windward and Mona Passages to save lives and encourage safe, legal migration," said Lt. Connor Ives, Coast Guard District Seven. "Anyone attempting to illegally migrate by sea will be interdicted and returned to their country of origin."
Since Oct. 1, 2022, Coast Guard crews interdicted 3,839 Cubans compared to:
• 6,182 Cuban Migrants in 2022
• 838 Cuban Migrants in 2021
• 49 Cuban Migrants in 2020
• 313 Cuban Migrants in 2019
• 259 Cuban Migrants in 2018
• 1,468 Cuban Migrants in 2017
• 5,396 Cuban Migrants in 2016
Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention
