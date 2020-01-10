A Coast Guard Cutter Charles Sexton small boat crew interdict a Cuban migrant vessel and safely embark the migrants 25 miles southeast of Tavernier Creek, on Jan. 2, 2020. Approximately 52 Cuban migrants have attempted to illegally enter the U.S. via the maritime environment in fiscal year 2020, which began Oct. 1, 2019, compared to 454 Cuban migrants in fiscal year 2019.