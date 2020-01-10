The Coast Guard interdicted nine Cuban migrants 25 miles southeast of Tavernier Creek.
Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders received a notification via VHF-FM channel 16 of a migrant vessel with nine people aboard. The watchstanders directed the launch of a Coast Guard Station Islamorada 45-foot Response Boat—Medium boat crew and diverted the Coast Guard Cutter Charles Sexton (WPC-1108) crew to interdict the vessel.
The cutter crew interdicted the vessel and safely embarked the migrants. Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.
One migrant was transferred into Customs and Border Protection custody after being brought ashore for more advanced medical care. The remaining eight migrants were safely repatriated to Cuba.
