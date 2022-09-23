Coast Guard Cutter Paul Clark's crew repatriated 68 Cubans to Cuba, Tuesday, following three interdictions off Florida's coast.
Coast Guard Cutter Sycamore's crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Sunday, at approximately 9:45 a.m., about 20 miles southeast of Rodriguez Key.
Coast Guard Cutter Pablo Valent's crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Sunday, at approximately 12:11 p.m., about 9 miles south of Marquesas Keys.
Coast Guard Cutter Pablo Valent's crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Sunday, at approximately 7:50 p.m., about 15 miles southwest of Key West.
“Illegally migrating on rustic, makeshift vessels without safety equipment such as a life jacket is dangerous,” said Petty Officer First Class Nicole J. Groll, Coast Guard Seventh District.
"Risking your lives during these venture causes loved ones unnecessary anxiety from not knowing if you are safe or lost at sea."
Since Oct. 1, 2021, Coast Guard crews interdicted 5,689 Cubans compared to:
• 5,396 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2016
• 1,468 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017
• 259 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018
• 313 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019
• 49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020
• 838 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021
