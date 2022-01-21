Homestead Council held a workshop Tuesday January 18 to deal with County pressure to enact a substantial residential density along the South Dade Transit way.
Miami-Dade County’s suggested density in this new zone is 150 units per acre in buildings fifteen to twenty-five stories tall within Homestead’s downtown.
The new Rapid Transit Zone (RTZ) would extend a half-mile radius from each side of the existing south busway corridor.
Mayor Steve Losner opened the meeting. He said the workshop was “due to an urgency to get ahead of the County and implement our own land use plan in place of having the County plan imposed upon us.”
Development Services Director Joe Corradino said the County’s drive for density is to have sufficient population to support rapid transit.
“Legally, it’s determined the County can do this (impose the density),” Corradino said. “Their mission for County growth management is to put as much along the US1 corridor as possible.”
The plan is to do that along all nine County transportation corridors.
“A zoning discussion because of the RTZ is not the apocalypse,” he said. “We don’t have to do a whole lot to be in a good position on this. Whether the County will accept it is another issue.”
Using federal transit statistics, Corradino showed “high” transit support above 25 units per acre.
“Currently our comprehensive plan for downtown density is at fifteen units per acre,” he said.
Statistics show higher density producing a population of 17,922 or 2097 more than Homestead plans currently allows. That translates into 700
additional dwelling units. Corradino said that can be achieved with buildings under ten stories in height.
Homestead Station’s parking garage at seven stories was the example of currently permitting building heights in the City.
Director Corradino said the first step for Council was determining where Homestead’s downtown is “This is an unpopular opinion,” said Councilmember Sean Fletcher, “but the historic downtown is not Homestead’s downtown anymore.
The business center of Homestead has moved over to US1 and
Campbell Drive.”
Councilmember Erica Avila said, “We do not have a successful downtown because it’s missing a residential component. My downtown vision is where people can live, work and play.”
During the subsequent discussion, staff said that Florida City’s density decision could become the test case with the County. Corradino confirmed that Palmetto Bay set its density at fifty-five units per acre.
Mayor Losner said he also supported maintaining the aura of an historic downtown. However, surrounding housing density on Krome Avenue would destroy that charm.
The Mayor suggested looking at the narrow Flagler corridor from Campbell Drive to where it crosses Krome Avenue in the south (as well as ‘junkyard lands’ beyond that). Residential buildings on Flagler would allow people to walk to both the US1 commercial corridor and to historic downtown to the west.
With staff assistance, Council consensus was to look at a rectangular downtown zone bordered by Campbell Drive on the north, down to Second Avenue on the west, Lucy Street on the south, up to SE Sixth Street on the east and back up to along US1.
By setting boundaries, staff can determine acreage, analyze current and proposed densities, and then consider building heights Corradino said.
“With location, density and height, then we can get into scaling height and urban design,” he said. “Then we can write changes to the Code and comprehensive plan to implement all those items.”
A final discussion dealt with cutting out the southwest neighborhood special rules where it met the proposed downtown boundaries.
Council’s consensus was that the Southwest Master Plan special Code and comprehensive plan rules could be eliminated as a unique set-aside that was a potential deterrent to building in that community.
A new workshop is to be scheduled to continue when staff finishes its analyses and maps.
