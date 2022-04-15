Homestead City Council at its regular Committee of the Whole meeting on Tuesday April 12 voted unanimously to seek a $10 million Defense Department grant to fund Phase 2 of the City’s new regional park.
The Homestead Air Reserve Base (HARB) agreed to provide a required letter of support for the grant in exchange for a restricted use zone. About half of the proposed Homestead Sports Complex park is in the extended ‘accident potential zone’ of the Air Base. HARB’s declaration of restrictions would prohibit organized sports leagues or competitions and public assemblies in that zone.
Two different-sized baseball fields would be grandfathered-in as exempt from that restriction.
HARB agreed to release the City if the grant application is not awarded or funded to at least eighty percent, or if the base ceases all flight activities under the base closure law.
Built around two existing lakes, the 85-acre park site is to include soccer and baseball fields with artificial turf, basketball courts, a rubberized 400 meter track around a soccer field, pickle ball courts, walking trails, restrooms, a performance stage, and additional parking. Plans call for a recreation center and canoe and wakeboard rentals in later phases.
City staff stated estimated construction of Phase One of the Homestead Sports Complex regional park would cost $6.2 million. Potential grant funding of $5 million of that amount has been identified. Council directed staff to use $1.1 million of the American Rescue Plan Act funds for engineering and park planning.
Council also voted to open negotiations with the three best firms that answered a request for quotes to begin construction of the Sports Complex. The City solicited over 1,000 vendors and received six responses.
A Memorandum of Understanding was agreed to with the Miami-Dade Housing Department for rebuilding the Homestead Gardens community. The Memo states that because the County is working simultaneously on existing building violations, those proceedings will not preclude proceeding or seeking permits for new construction.
County Public Housing and Community Department Director Michael Liu was present to respond to questions about the on-going process.
Councilmember Larry Roth told the Director he had been disturbed at conditions at Homestead Gardens but was glad to see them being addressed and the tenants being treated as human beings.
Councilmember Patricia Fairclough-Staggers agreed and said for the record that there was a lot of value for the City and its citizens in the rehabilitation planned.
Homestead purchases needed electric power from the Miami-Dade power grid under a 2017 agreement that increased the City’s usage to fifteen megawatts. Council voted to amend that agreement to increase it to twenty-five megawatts from the County’s waste-to-energy facility, producing renewable energy capacity. The 2017 cost of the original arrangement was $456,741 per month.
Council agreed to spend $51,572 for splash pad equipment at the James Archer Smith Park and an additional $94,324 of City park funds with a matching grant to install it.
Staff asked Council to approve the purchase of a front-end loader and two side-loading garbage trucks at a cost of $942,447 with a fifteen percent contingency, for delivery estimated at seven to eight months. The item was placed on the consent calendar for the regular Council meeting on April 27.
