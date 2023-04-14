Councilwoman Patricia Fairclough-Staggers had just finished her Women’s History Month presentation, honoring so many of the successful women of Homestead when she became the person to be recognized by Councilwomen Erica Àvila and Jenifer Bailey for almost 12 years of service to the City of Homestead, her unwavering work to empower and inspire women and be a constant champion for education.
As Councilwoman Bailey commented, “It was perfect that Patricia be recognized at the same time as all the other wonderful women for Women’s History Month, her steadfastness on behalf of the Homestead community has had no bounds.”
Councilwoman Patricia Fairclough-Staggers has been a champion for breast cancer awareness and was responsible for a $500,000 grant from the Federal government for free breast examinations.
On behalf of Mayor Steven Losner and members of the Homestead City Council, it was proclaimed that Wednesday, March 29th was officially Councilwoman Patricia Fairclough-Staggers Day.
Councilwoman Fairclough-Staggers was elected to a two-year term as Vice Mayor in November 2019, as well as a four-year term as Councilwoman in Council Seat #6. She was first elected to council in November 2011 to serve a four-year term in Council Seat #6.
She was subsequently elected to serve a two-year term as Vice Mayor in November 2015, as well as a four-year term as Councilwoman in Council Seat #6.
She is the daughter of the late Barbara and Dennis Fairclough.
Councilwoman Fairclough-Staggers is the chair of the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Grants Liaison, the Mayor’s Youth Council, and the Human Resources Liaison. She is also the chair of the Education Committee.
Councilwoman Fairclough-Staggers is proud to have had the opportunity to serve so many in her community and the City of Homestead these past 12 years. “We do it not for the recognition but from our hearts.”
