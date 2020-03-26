The City of Homestead and Homestead Police Department will issue a curfew effective nightly from 10pm to 5am beginning at 10pm on Friday, March 27, 2020.
This curfew is an additional safety measure being implemented under the State of Emergency declared in response to the national and regional outbreak of COVID-19. Issuing this curfew allows the City of Homestead and Homestead Police Department to adequately protect the safety of residents and property.
No one may be outside during curfew hours without a valid purpose such as getting access to medication or health services; providing police, fire, or other governmental services; providing assistance per the request of police, fire, or other government personnel; going to or from work; or going to or from providing assistance to an individual with a disability or medical need or who is vulnerable to COVID-19.
The curfew does not prohibit walking dogs or other pets.
Please note that this does not impose any additional restrictions on which businesses within the City of Homestead may remain open for essential purposes.
Those who think they may have been exposed to COVID-19 should call the Florida Department of Health Hotline at 1-866-779-6121. For additional information on COVID-19 in Homestead, visit www.cityofhomestead.com/coronavirus. In addition, residents can call the City’s Coronavirus Hotline 8am – 5pm Monday – Friday at 305-224-4438 or send questions via email to covid19@cityofhomestead.com.
La Ciudad de Homestead y el Departamento de Policía de Homestead emitirán un toque de queda efectivo todas las noches de 10pm a 5am comenzando a las 10pm el viernes 27 de marzo de 2020. Este toque de queda es una medida de seguridad adicional que se está implementando bajo el Estado de Emergencia declarado en respuesta a la pandemia del COVID-19. Este toque de queda permite a la Ciudad de Homestead y al Departamento de Policía de Homestead proteger la seguridad de los residentes y la propiedad. Nadie puede estar afuera durante las horas de toque de queda sin un propósito válido, como obtener acceso a medicamentos o servicios de salud; prestación de servicios policiales, de bomberos u otros servicios gubernamentales; brindar asistencia a pedido de la policía, bomberos, u otro personal gubernamental; yendo o viniendo del trabajo; o yendo hacia o desde proporcionar asistencia a una persona con discapacidad o necesidad médica o que es vulnerable a COVID-19. El toque de queda no prohíbe pasear perros u otras mascotas. Tenga en cuenta que este no impone restricciones adicionales sobre qué empresas dentro de la Ciudad de Homestead pueden continuar operando por propósitos esenciales.
Personas que piensan que pueden haber estado expuestos a COVID-19 deben llamar a la línea directa del Departamento de Salud de Florida al 1-866-779-6121. Para obtener información adicional sobre COVID-19 en Homestead, visite www.cityofhomestead.com/coronavirus. Además, los residentes pueden llamar a la línea directa de Coronavirus en Homestead de 8am a 5pm de lunes a viernes al 305-224-4438 o enviar sus preguntas por correo electrónico a covid19@cityofhomestead.com
