In light of the expected impacts of Hurricane Dorian, the City of Homestead will offer sandbag distributions for residents on Friday, August 30, 2019 from
12pm to 7pm at Roby George Park (211 SW 11th Avenue, Homestead, FL 33030) and the Homestead Sports Complex (1601 SE 28th Avenue, Homestead, FL 33035). Residents must show an ID or bill proving they have a City of Homestead address and there will be a limit of 10 bags per address.
The City of Homestead is continuing to monitor Hurricane Dorian and encourages all Homestead residents to check their hurricane plans. Residents can find information on recommended storm preparations, emergency kit contents, and emergency contact information online at www.cityofhomestead.com/preparedness
